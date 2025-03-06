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News   Israel News

US-Hamas truce talks advance—report

Adam Boehler, Donald Trump’s envoy for hostage affairs, met overnight with representatives of Hamas as well as officials from Egypt and Qatar.

Mar. 6, 2025
Shachar Kleiman
U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for hostage affairs Adam Boehler, speaking in his previous role as CEO of the United States International Financial Development Corporation, during a press conference with Kosovo's prime minister in Pristina on Sept. 21, 2020. Photo by Armend Nimani/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for hostage affairs Adam Boehler, speaking in his previous role as CEO of the United States International Financial Development Corporation, during a press conference with Kosovo’s prime minister in Pristina on Sept. 21, 2020. Photo by Armend Nimani/AFP via Getty Images.

With Israel not involved in the Gaza talks, at least not directly, Reuters reported on Thursday afternoon on progress in negotiations to move to the next phase of the hostage deal.

The meeting took place overnight between U.S. President Donald Trump’s Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler, senior Hamas officials and representatives of mediators Egypt and Qatar. The talks centered on the future of the Gaza Strip and the entity that would govern it once the current war ends.

Ibrahim al-Madhoun, a commentator affiliated with Hamas, wrote that the conversation between representatives of the terrorist organization and the Trump administration’s envoy revolved primarily around hostage Idan Alexander, who holds both Israeli and American citizenship.

Al-Madhoun noted that the terrorist organization has an opportunity to leverage the dialogue with the U.S. to present broader demands. He cited examples such as removing Hamas from the U.S. list of terrorist organizations, recognizing Hamas as part of a “political solution” in the region, and ensuring that Hamas remains a key player in any future Palestinian state framework. This would be in addition to demands for negotiations on a long-term ceasefire.

An Israeli official responded, saying, “Israel is not aware of progress toward Phase 2 [of the truce].”

This marks the first time the U.S. has held direct talks with Hamas, which it designated as a terrorist organization 28 years ago, with no direct contact since then.

Israeli officials in Jerusalem expressed outrage over these talks, although the official statement released on Wednesday sought to soften the reaction, saying, “In discussions with the U.S., Israel expressed its position on direct talks with Hamas.”

As a reminder, Trump also met overnight with survivors of Gazan captivity, and at the end of the meeting issued a clear threat to Hamas: “Release all of the hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you,” the president stated.

His message extended to Palestinian civilians as well, warning: “Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!”

Trump added that he intends to provide aid to Israel “to finish the job; not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say.

“Only sick and twisted people would continue holding onto bodies, and you are sick and twisted people,” the American president wrote.

The article was originally published in Israel Hayom

Hamas Gaza Strip Trump Administration Defense and Security
Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman is an Arab affairs correspondent for Israel Hayom.
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