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WATCH: Israel shows Iranian missile with cluster warheads

“The Iranian regime is doing what it has done for years—targeting civilians.”

Mar. 8, 2026
JNS Staff

WATCH: Israel shows Iranian missile with cluster warheads

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The site where a missile fired from Iran hit a residential area in Givatayim, central Israel, during the ongoing Israel-U.S. war with the Iranian regime, March 6, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
The site where a missile fired from Iran hit a residential area in Givatayim, central Israel, during the ongoing Israel-U.S. war with the Iranian regime, March 6, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

The Embassy of Israel to the United States on Saturday shared a video on X from Israel Police international spokesperson Dean Elsdunne, condemning Iran for firing cluster munitions at Israeli civilians.

“The Iranian regime is doing what it has done for years—targeting civilians,” the embassy wrote on its official account, warning of the dangers of cluster warheads that scatter explosives across wide areas.

In the video, Elsdunne, who serves in the Police Spokesperson’s Unit, displayed a missile he said was launched from Iran and packed with “up to 80 submunitions” designed to detonate over residential neighborhoods. He added that unexploded munitions could pose ongoing dangers to civilians who might inadvertently touch them.

“So just in case somebody tries to play you and say Iran’s targeting military installations, you can see that the facts on the ground actually say otherwise,” Elsdunne said.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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