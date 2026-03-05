WATCH: Israeli couple’s wartime wedding in underground shelter

A wedding ceremony took place on Tuesday evening in a public bomb shelter beneath Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Center shopping mall as the coastal city faced incoming ballistic missiles from Iran.

The bride and groom, Lior and Michael, were supposed to hold a traditional wedding ceremony, but the wartime restrictions against large gatherings forced them to cancel the event, Israel’s Channel 13 broadcaster reported.

מתחתנים בחניון התת קרקעי בדיזינגוף סנטר pic.twitter.com/Fy86ovFtM6 — חיים גולדברג (@haim_goldberg) March 3, 2026

The couple decided, however, not to postpone their celebration and to hold the ceremony four floors beneath the mall.

Among the concrete columns of the underground parking lot, friends and family assembled to celebrate the couple’s nuptials, including the groom’s parents who had traveled from Argentina.

Watch scenes of the wedding below.