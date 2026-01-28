WATCH: Tel Aviv hostage clock halted after 843 days
Hostage clock in Tel Aviv’s Hostages’ Square is stopped after 843 days with return of final captive’s remains from Gaza, closing a painful chapter.
( Jan. 28, 2026 / JNS )
Families of hostages and their supporters gathered on Tuesday evening in central Tel Aviv as the iconic hostage clock was stopped after counting every second that captives were held by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.
The digital display in the square by the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, long known as Hostages’ Square, was halted at 843 days, 12 hours, 5 minutes and 59 seconds during a ceremony marking the return of the last Israeli captive.
On Monday, Israeli forces recovered the remains of Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, 24, whose body was located in a Gaza City cemetery.