More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

WATCH: Tel Aviv hostage clock halted after 843 days

Hostage clock in Tel Aviv’s Hostages’ Square is stopped after 843 days with return of final captive’s remains from Gaza, closing a painful chapter.

Jan. 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Israelis gather at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv during a clock-stopping ceremony following the return of the body of the last hostage, Ran Gvili, from Hamas captivity, Jan. 27, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israelis gather at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv during a clock-stopping ceremony following the return of the body of the last hostage, Ran Gvili, from Hamas captivity, Jan. 27, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
( Jan. 28, 2026 / JNS )

Families of hostages and their supporters gathered on Tuesday evening in central Tel Aviv as the iconic hostage clock was stopped after counting every second that captives were held by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

The digital display in the square by the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, long known as Hostages’ Square, was halted at 843 days, 12 hours, 5 minutes and 59 seconds during a ceremony marking the return of the last Israeli captive.

On Monday, Israeli forces recovered the remains of Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, 24, whose body was located in a Gaza City cemetery.

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
UK Police
Antisemitism
London police investigate arson at former synagogue
Closed-circuit TV showed fire was started intentionally • Incident being treated as arson.
May. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
A New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office in Yonkers, N.Y. Credit: ajay_suresh via Creative Commons.
U.S. News
Orthodox Jew sues NY motor vehicle dept for being forced to remove head covering
“Especially in New York City, which prides itself on being a safe place for people of all faiths, the DMV needs to do better,” Sara Fellig’s attorney told JNS.
May. 5, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
State Department
U.S. News
Israeli foreign ministry’s North American liaison back in DC after nine months
“I’m catching up,” Lior Haiat told JNS. “Many of the people I met last time are not in office anymore.”
May. 5, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Tucker Carlson
U.S. News
Huckabee, Cruz push back on Tucker Carlson’s claims they are ‘waving away civilian deaths’ in Gaza
“No sane person ‘advocates’ for the murder of children or civilians,” the U.S. ambassador said. “Even the allegation is sick and evil.”
May. 5, 2026
Everett High School, founded in 1891 as the first high school in the Everett School District. Sep. 25, 2004. Credit: Shakespeare via Wikimedia Commons
U.S. News
Judge halts Washington state district’s restrictions on off-campus Christian program for students
“Targeting the operation of an out-of-school program just because it’s religious is a direct violation of the First Amendment,” stated Jeremy Dys, of First Liberty Institute, which represents LifeWise.
May. 5, 2026
Sesame Street sign post. July 18, 2008. Credit: Josh Hallett via Wikimedia Commons
U.S. News
Sesame Street post celebrating Jewish American Heritage Month draws support, backlash
“I cannot express how much I love that my black kids get to watch Jews of Color talking about matzah-ball soup on Sesame Street,” said Carly Pildis about the video, which featured actress Kat Graham, who is black and Jewish.
May. 5, 2026
IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini. Credit: Tasnimnews_Fa/X.
JNS TV / JLMinute
US-Iran tensions escalate after IRGC proposal rejection
May. 5, 2026
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Kabbalah for moderns?
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Anti-Zionists in disguise
Moshe Phillips