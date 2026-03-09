Witkoff, Kushner postpone Jerusalem trip

U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner are no longer expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Tuesday, Axios reported.

An Israeli official told the outlet that the visit had been postponed.

The visit would have been the first by senior U.S. officials to Israel since the Feb. 28 launch of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury,” the joint military campaign against the Islamic Republic.

During a visit to an Israeli Air Force base on Thursday, Netanyahu highlighted the “historic” cooperation with Washington.

“I would like to again thank my friend President Trump for the cooperation between us,” said the premier. “Together we will move forward, and together we will achieve our goals, with God’s help.”

Witkoff, one of the two U.S. officials who led the negotiations with Iran, said last week that Iranian negotiators boasted about their ability to produce 11 nuclear bombs.

“Both the Iranian negotiators said to us directly with, you know, no shame, that they controlled 460 kilograms [1,014 pounds] of 60% [enriched uranium] and they’re aware that that could make 11 nuclear bombs, and that was the beginning of their negotiating stance,” Witkoff revealed on March 2.

Witkoff and Kushner spoke with Iranian negotiators in Switzerland days before the U.S. and Israel launched their joint military operation.

The Iranians “were proud of it, they were proud that they had evaded all sorts of oversight protocols to get to a place where they could deliver 11 nuclear bombs,” Witkoff said in the interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.