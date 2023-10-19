‘Israel not fighting for itself alone,’ say retired military leaders

(October 19, 2023 / JNS)

The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) released a letter from high-ranking U.S. veterans across the military branches and services urging the United States “to fully support Israel as it fights back against this terrorist threat.”

More than 100 military leaders signed the statement, which was published on Thursday, urging a close U.S.-Israeli alliance to reduce further loss of civilian lives.

“We stand beside Israel and recognize its right to defend itself against the Iran-backed terrorist threats that surround it on all sides,” the veteran leaders wrote. “To borrow from Winston Churchill, Israel might be fighting by itself alone, but it is not fighting for itself alone.”

The letter stated: “We call upon the Biden administration and Congress to work together in a bipartisan manner to continue giving Israel the support it needs—militarily, diplomatically, logistically and with intelligence—for as long as it needs to defend itself and eliminate this threat.”