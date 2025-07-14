Israel Police swears in new volunteer first-response unit in Judea and Samaria

( July 14, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Police swore in the members of a brand-new, first-response unit in a ceremony at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron on July 8.

The Judea and Samaria District’s YATAR unit comprises volunteers who reside in district communities, according to police.

The unit was established as a strategic initiative in the aftermath of the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, with the goal of providing a quick, professional and effective response to any terror scenario or criminal incident, and to strengthen the personal sense of security for residents, police said.

In emergency situations, the unit’s primary role is to provide an initial response until the arrival of police and military forces, utilizing its in-depth familiarity with the area and immediate response capabilities.

During normal times, the unit will operate to enhance personal and public security by addressing criminal incidents and increasing visibility and deterrence in communities and on the roads.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who oversees the Israel Police and who led last week’s ceremony, told JNS the unit was established as a direct response to the painful lessons of Oct. 7, as a professional, local and dedicated rapid response force that will direct other troops and fight when necessary.

“This isn’t just another Kitat Konenut [community rapid response team], it is a specialized unit whose familiarity with the area, the civilians and the high-risk zones makes it the first line of defense in real time,” said Ben-Gvir.

He added that the unit, which represents Zionism, in addition to the strengthening of sovereignty and governance in Judea and Samaria, is a significant component in the transformation of deep security in the area that the minister has been leading.

According to police, in preparation for the unit’s launch, over 100 volunteers were recently trained in counterterrorism drills. They received advanced equipment, including weapons, tactical uniforms and personal protective gear, and were granted policing powers.

“This move highlights the Israel Police’s commitment to strengthening the defense of the communities in Judea and Samaria, fostering stronger ties with local communities, and reinforcing sovereignty and governance in the area,” said police.

Ben-Gvir said during the ceremony that YATAR “was already active in Efrat, Gush Etzion, Kiryat Arba, Hebron, Megilot, and this is only the beginning.”

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Maj. Gen. Moshe Pinchi, commander of the Judea and Samaria District, told the new cadets that upon taking office as district commander, he had outlined several milestones—the first of which was positioning the district (i.e. its residents) within the security realm as a dominant and influential body, and as “a full partner among the security organizations operating in this remarkable region.”

This, he said, “includes the effort to defend the communities, enforce law and order and connect with the community. This is a strategic move that deepens the sense of security and creates a new reality.”

Yisrael Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, an umbrella group of local regional councils, told JNS he commended the Israel Police and National Security Ministry for establishing the unit.

“On Oct. 7, the people of Israel witnessed the bravery of the police officers and their vital contribution to the nation’s security, especially through their immediate response to terrorist incidents within towns and cities,” he said.

“This [move] is an important conclusion drawn that will strengthen the security of the citizens,” he added.