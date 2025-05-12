Israeli Border Police uncover weapons cache in Bethlehem raid

Israeli Border Police have uncovered a significant weapons cache in Bethlehem, according to a statement released on Monday morning by the Israel Police. Two suspects were arrested during the raid.
Acting on intelligence from the Border Police Intelligence Division and the Israel Defense Forces’ Etzion Brigade, officers raided a private residence in Bethlehem suspected of serving as a hub for weapons storage and trafficking.
The search yielded more than 1,000 knives, clubs, axes and additional assault tools. Many of the items were found concealed inside packaged electrical appliances, indicating an effort to disguise the shipment as innocent consumer goods.
The suspects, brothers aged 25 and 17 from Bethlehem, were taken into custody and transferred to security forces for further investigation.
The operation is part of ongoing Israeli efforts to disrupt terrorist infrastructure and prevent the smuggling of weapons intended for attacks against civilians and security forces.