Israeli Border Police uncover weapons cache in Bethlehem raid

( May 12, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Border Police have uncovered a significant weapons cache in Bethlehem, according to a statement released on Monday morning by the Israel Police. Two suspects were arrested during the raid.

Acting on intelligence from the Border Police Intelligence Division and the Israel Defense Forces’ Etzion Brigade, officers raided a private residence in Bethlehem suspected of serving as a hub for weapons storage and trafficking.

The search yielded more than 1,000 knives, clubs, axes and additional assault tools. Many of the items were found concealed inside packaged electrical appliances, indicating an effort to disguise the shipment as innocent consumer goods.

לוחמי מג"ב תפסו מאות פריטים של אמצעי לחימה וכלי תקיפה, שהוסלקו בתוך מוצרי חשמל המיועדים למשלוח, ושהיו מיועדים לפי החשד לפעילות טרור. שני חשודים (בית לחם) נעצרו



לוחמי מג״ב איו״ש פעלו בהכוונה מדויקת של אגף המודיעין של מג״ב איו״ש וחטיבת עציון בעיר בית לחם ופשטו על ביתו של חשוד… pic.twitter.com/qrMcMHSYBA — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) May 12, 2025

The suspects, brothers aged 25 and 17 from Bethlehem, were taken into custody and transferred to security forces for further investigation.

The operation is part of ongoing Israeli efforts to disrupt terrorist infrastructure and prevent the smuggling of weapons intended for attacks against civilians and security forces.