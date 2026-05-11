Israeli forces neutralize Palestinian gunman during counter-terror op in Samaria
The suspect had fired at IDF troops with a rifle.
Israeli Border Police officers “neutralized” a Palestinian gunman who opened fire on forces during a counter-terrorism operation in Samaria on Monday morning.
The suspect fired at Israeli forces with a rifle after undercover Border Police officers entered the village of Qalandiya, according to an Israel Police statement.
The officers returned fire and neutralized the assailant, the statement said. His condition was not immediately clear.
No Israeli forces sustained injuries in the shootout, police said.
Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO.
Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, the NGO said in its annual report.
The findings, which were cross-checked against official data from the Jewish state’s security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 explosive charges and 19 terrorist shooting assaults.