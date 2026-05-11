WATCH: IDF drone strikes terrorist planting IED in southern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday published footage of a drone strike targeting a Palestinian terrorist in the southern Gaza Strip.

In the footage, an officer of the IDF’s Kfir Brigade can be heard ordering a drone strike on a terrorist operative planting an explosive device.

“There’s some urgent incident in sector 900 that I want to jump on—there may be something endangering the forces,” the UAV operator can be heard telling the military’s Southern Command.

“You have authorization from the brigade commander,” the Kfir Brigade officer says, followed by a confirmed hit.

The Israeli Air Force “continues to support the troops operating in the various arenas at all times, both defensively and offensively,” said the IDF.

In a separate incident on Sunday, the IAF eliminated operatives of Hamas’s Nukhba Force who “operated to advance imminent attacks against IDF troops” in the southern Strip, the military said.

The strike came a day after the IAF killed two terrorists engaged in “suspicious activity” near soldiers stationed on the ceasefire line in southern Gaza, “posing an imminent threat.”

Prior to both attacks, steps were taken to prevent harm to noncombatants, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance, the IDF stressed.

Israeli forces remain deployed in Gaza in accordance with the ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States and will continue to eliminate immediate threats, the statement noted.

The current truce went into effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, 2025, ending the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan “civilians” invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023, killing approximately 1,200 people, primarily civilians and taking 251 hostages. The terms of the ceasefire leave the IDF in control of approximately half of Gaza.