Israeli envoy in Berlin: Attack on Elbit office is ‘terror’

Ron Prosor was reacting to the use of smoke grenades and vandalism at the Israeli defense manufacturer's offices in Ulm near Munich.

Ron Prosor (pictured), Israel's former ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the U.N. General Assembly in January 2015. Credit: U.N. Photo/Eskinder Debebe.
(Sept. 9, 2025 / JNS)

Following vandalism at an office of Elbit Systems in Germany on Monday, Israel’s ambassador in Berlin, Ron Prosor, called the action an “act of terrorism” that should be punished severely.

“These attacks are terrorist acts—they must be called by their name and punished severely,” Prosor wrote on X about the action in Ulm, a city situated about 90 miles from Munich.

Police said five suspects were arrested after allegedly attacking the company entrance, leaving graffiti with political messages, setting off at least one smoke grenade and entering the premises.

Officers detained some of the suspects without resistance on the upper floor of the building. “Antisemitism and terror must have no place in Germany,” wrote Prosor, who added that the perpetrators were supporters of Hamas.

Authorities believe the vandalism was politically motivated, the DPA news agency reported.

The damage is estimated in the low six-figure range, according to the State Criminal Police Office.

Last month, some 30 activists protested in front of the Elbit Systems premises in Ulm. They demanded the closure of all of the Israeli arms manufacturer’s sites in Germany. A spokesperson for the State Criminal Police Office said they were investigating the connection between Monday’s incident and other past cases.

