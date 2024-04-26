Israeli killed in Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack

(April 26, 2024 / JNS)

An Israeli man was killed overnight on Thursday in a Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack on the Mount Dov region near the border with Lebanon.

He was named as Sharif Suad from the Arab village of Ras al-Ein in the Galilee in northern Israel.

Suad was a military contractor conducting “infrastructure activity” when he was struck.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces shelled Hezbollah terror sites in Chebaa, Kfarchouba and Ein el-Tineh.

Among the targets hit were a weapons depot and a missile launch site. IDF forces also opened fire “to remove a threat” from Southern Lebanon.

On Sunday, IDF Maj. (res.) Dor Zimel, a deputy company commander in Battalion 8103 of the 6th Etzioni Brigade, succumbed to wounds he sustained in a Hezbollah aerial attack the previous week.

Zimel, 27, from Even Yehuda, just outside Netanya, was reportedly set to marry his fiancée next month. He was posthumously promoted to the rank of major.

Nineteen people, including 14 soldiers, were wounded in the missile and drone attack on the northern Bedouin town of Arab al-Aramshe.

Tehran’s terrorist proxy in the Land of the Cedars has carried out near-daily attacks on the Jewish state since joining the war in support of Hamas a day after the Oct. 7 massacre in the northwestern Negev.

A Hezbollah source in the Lebanese parliament told Qatar’s Al-Araby Al-Jadeed outlet on Tuesday that Hezbollah’s terrorism would “increase and reach deep into Israel.”

Hezbollah has killed nine civilians—Israelis as well as a foreign worker—and 11 IDF soldiers since it began its current round of attacks at the behest of Iran.