JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Israeli killed in Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack

Sharif Suad was from the Arab village of Ras al-Ein in the Galilee.

Damage after a rocket fired by Hezbollah in Lebanon hit a building in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona, Feb. 11, 2024. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Damage after a rocket fired by Hezbollah in Lebanon hit a building in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona, Feb. 11, 2024. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Edit
(April 26, 2024 / JNS)

An Israeli man was killed overnight on Thursday in a Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack on the Mount Dov region near the border with Lebanon.

He was named as Sharif Suad from the Arab village of Ras al-Ein in the Galilee in northern Israel.

Suad was a military contractor conducting “infrastructure activity” when he was struck.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces shelled Hezbollah terror sites in Chebaa, Kfarchouba and Ein el-Tineh.

Among the targets hit were a weapons depot and a missile launch site. IDF forces also opened fire “to remove a threat” from Southern Lebanon.

On Sunday, IDF Maj. (res.) Dor Zimel, a deputy company commander in Battalion 8103 of the 6th Etzioni Brigade, succumbed to wounds he sustained in a Hezbollah aerial attack the previous week.

Zimel, 27, from Even Yehuda, just outside Netanya, was reportedly set to marry his fiancée next month. He was posthumously promoted to the rank of major.

Nineteen people, including 14 soldiers, were wounded in the missile and drone attack on the northern Bedouin town of Arab al-Aramshe.

Tehran’s terrorist proxy in the Land of the Cedars has carried out near-daily attacks on the Jewish state since joining the war in support of Hamas a day after the Oct. 7 massacre in the northwestern Negev.

A Hezbollah source in the Lebanese parliament told Qatar’s Al-Araby Al-Jadeed outlet on Tuesday that Hezbollah’s terrorism would “increase and reach deep into Israel.”

Hezbollah has killed nine civilians—Israelis as well as a foreign worker—and 11 IDF soldiers since it began its current round of attacks at the behest of Iran.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates