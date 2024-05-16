Israeli wounded in terror stabbing near Yitzhar

An Israeli man was wounded on Thursday morning in a terror stabbing near the Yitzhar Junction close to Nablus (Shechem) in Samaria.
His condition was not immediately known.
On March 5, an Israeli soldier was seriously wounded in a terrorist stabbing at the same location.
Judea and Samaria saw a dramatic rise in terrorist attacks in 2023 compared to the previous year, with the violence continuing to escalate in the months since Hamas started a war with its murderous rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7.
Between Oct. 7 and Jan. 15, Hatzalah Judea and Samaria recorded more than 2,600 Palestinian attacks in the region, including 12 stabbings.
Meanwhile, a knife-wielding terrorist overnight Wednesday attempted to stab Border Police officers near the Shalem police station outside Jerusalem’s Old City.
Security camera footage showed a man being questioned by three police officers before drawing a knife and lunging at one of them.
In response, the guards shot and killed the assailant.
No officers were wounded in the attack.