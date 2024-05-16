JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
newsIsrael at War

Israeli wounded in terror stabbing near Yitzhar

The attack was the second such incident in as many days.

The scene of a stabbing attack at the Yitzhar Junction, south of Nablus in Samaria, March 5, 2024. Source: Screenshot.
The scene of a stabbing attack at the Yitzhar Junction, south of Nablus in Samaria, March 5, 2024. Source: Screenshot.
Edit
(May 16, 2024 / JNS)

An Israeli man was wounded on Thursday morning in a terror stabbing near the Yitzhar Junction close to Nablus (Shechem) in Samaria.

His condition was not immediately known.

On March 5, an Israeli soldier was seriously wounded in a terrorist stabbing at the same location.

Judea and Samaria saw a dramatic rise in terrorist attacks in 2023 compared to the previous year, with the violence continuing to escalate in the months since Hamas started a war with its murderous rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Between Oct. 7 and Jan. 15, Hatzalah Judea and Samaria recorded more than 2,600 Palestinian attacks in the region, including 12 stabbings.

Meanwhile, a knife-wielding terrorist overnight Wednesday attempted to stab Border Police officers near the Shalem police station outside Jerusalem’s Old City.

Security camera footage showed a man being questioned by three police officers before drawing a knife and lunging at one of them.

In response, the guards shot and killed the assailant.

No officers were wounded in the attack.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates