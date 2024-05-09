Jewish Federations: ‘President Biden is wrong’ 

(May 9, 2024 / JNS)

Some 24 hours after U.S. President Joe Biden told CNN that he would withhold military aid from the Jewish state if Israel attacked Rafah, the Jewish Federations of North America stated that “in threatening to withhold military aid from Israel, President Biden is wrong.”

“Daylight between the United States and Israel on military matters emboldens Hamas and other Iran-backed forces in the region, encourages their delay tactics and endangers the hostages by weakening Israel’s negotiating hand at a critical juncture,” Federations said.

Federations added that Biden’s statements about “civilians and humanitarian aid only serve to reinforce the false narratives anti-Israel and antisemitic extremists are violently spreading in campus protests.”

“These outcomes go against the laudable aspirations President Biden enunciated this week, that ‘There is no place on any campus in America, any place in America, for antisemitism or hate speech or threats to violence of any kind, whether against Jews or anyone else,’” Federations added. “Even the strongest of allies sometimes disagree, but their mutual support should never waver.”