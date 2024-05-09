JNS Press+
Jewish Federations: ‘President Biden is wrong’ 

“Daylight between the U.S. and Israel on military matters emboldens Hamas,” the Jewish Federations of North America stated.

U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a group of Jewish Community leaders about his support for Israel following the recent Hamas terrorist attacks and his work to combat antisemitism on Oct. 11, 2023, in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. Credit: Adam Schultz/White House.
(May 9, 2024 / JNS)

Some 24 hours after U.S. President Joe Biden told CNN that he would withhold military aid from the Jewish state if Israel attacked Rafah, the Jewish Federations of North America stated that “in threatening to withhold military aid from Israel, President Biden is wrong.”

“Daylight between the United States and Israel on military matters emboldens Hamas and other Iran-backed forces in the region, encourages their delay tactics and endangers the hostages by weakening Israel’s negotiating hand at a critical juncture,” Federations said.

Federations added that Biden’s statements about “civilians and humanitarian aid only serve to reinforce the false narratives anti-Israel and antisemitic extremists are violently spreading in campus protests.”

“These outcomes go against the laudable aspirations President Biden enunciated this week, that ‘There is no place on any campus in America, any place in America, for antisemitism or hate speech or threats to violence of any kind, whether against Jews or anyone else,’” Federations added. “Even the strongest of allies sometimes disagree, but their mutual support should never waver.”

