Condolences pour in as world shocked by Meron tragedy

Political leaders from across the globe have expressed their condolences following the Lag B’Omer tragedy Friday morning that left 45 dead and more than a hundred injured.

“The news reaching us this morning of the tragedy at the Lag B’Omer holiday on Mt. Meron in Israel are devastating. Our thoughts are with the victim’s families and loved ones,” tweeted German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas: The news reaching us this morning of the tragedy at the Lag B'Omer holiday on Mt. Meron in #Israel are devastating. Our thoughts are with the victims’ families and loved ones. — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) April 30, 2021

German Ambassador to Israel Susanne Wasum-Rainer said she was “heartbroken about reports of multiple casualties and suffering.”

“Deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy at Mount Meron last night. My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives. May their memories be blessed,” British Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan wrote on Twitter.

India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, whose nation is in the midst of a devastating coronavirus crisis, also took to the social-media platform to express his condolences.

“Deeply saddened at the tragedy in Israel at Mount Meron during the celebrations of Lag B’Omer. Extend my condolences and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he posted.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, also expressed his condolences.

Our hearts go out to the people of Israel tonight following the terrible tragedy at Mount Meron. We offer our condolences to the families and friends who lost loved ones in this disaster, and wish a full and swift recovery to those injured. — Jake Sullivan Archived (@JakeSullivan46) April 30, 2021

Similarly, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted that he was “deeply saddened to hear of the tragedy that occurred at Mount Meron in Israel. We mourn the lives lost, extend our deepest condolences to the families, and pray for the injured to recover quickly.”

The U.S. embassy said that it is working with local authorities to verify reports if any Americans were among the injured and dead.

“Our consular section stands ready to provide all possible support to any affected U.S. citizens and their family members,” it said.

“The European Union extends its sincerest condolences to the families and friends of the victims and to the people of Israel. We wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” wrote E.U. High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell.

“Deeply saddened by the terrible news of injuries and deaths at Lag B’Omer celebration on Mount Meron. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes of a speedy recovery to all those that were injured,” tweeted E.U. Ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret.

Deeply saddened by the terrible news of injuries and deaths at Lag Ba'omer celebration on Mount Meron. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes of speedy recovery to all those that were injured. — Emanuele Giaufret (@EGiaufretEU) April 30, 2021

Israel’s Arab allies also sent their condolences following the tragedy.

Jordan’s King Abdullah called Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin to offer condolences.

Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani said he was “greatly saddened” to hear about the tragedy and wrote to “extend my heartfelt sympathies on this untimely loss.”

This article originally appeared in Israel Hayom.