More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Jewish Life

Israelis brace for stringent holiday lockdown as daily tally of corona cases exceeds 7,500

“This is a state of national emergency. We are fighting a protracted war, fighting for our economy and our health, and our lives,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sep. 25, 2020
Israeli police patrol Jaffa Street in downtown Jerusalem as a nationwide lockdown is put into place during the High Holidays, Sept. 24, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli police patrol Jaffa Street in downtown Jerusalem as a nationwide lockdown is put into place during the High Holidays, Sept. 24, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Israelis braced for a strict nationwide lockdown imposed by the government on Friday in an attempt to curb the coronavirus pandemic from spiraling further out of control.

The Health Ministry said that between Thursday and Friday, 7,755 new virus cases were diagnosed bringing the overall number of coronavirus cases recorded since the pandemic hit Israel in mid-March to 215,273.

So far, 1,378 COVID-19 patients have died, while 152,837 Israelis have recovered from the virus.

Health Ministry Director Professor Hezi Levy told Israel Hayom that the decision to shutter the economy until at least Oct. 11 was not politically motivated.

“How can it be political if we’re seeing so many patients hospitalized in serious condition?” he said.

“Anyone who thinks that 50,000 to 60,000 patients being treated, both in the community and in hospitals, isn’t an economic blow is mistaken. It’s really easy to say ‘the lockdown is political,’ but we are in the midst of a difficult event. All countries are considering a lockdown.”

Under the new rules, the private sector will be shuttered almost completely, except for specific venues designated as “essential industries,” such as supermarkets and pharmacies.

Nearly all public transportation will halt, and Israelis will not be allowed to travel more than a kilometer (0.6 miles) from their homes.

Police will be deployed on major highways at localities’ entrances to enforce the travel ban, which comes as the holidays of Yom Kippur, Sukkot and Simchat Torah approach.

In a special televised address on Thursday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Israelis to put their differences aside and join forces to defeat the pandemic.

“Lockdown measures are not easy, but saving lives trumps everything. This is a state of national emergency. We are fighting a protracted war, fighting for our economy and our health, and our lives,” he said.

The Finance Ministry’s chief economist said on Wednesday that a massive suspension of economic activity through mid-October would likely cost Israel some NIS 35 billion (more than $10 billion).

Jewish and Israeli Holidays
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin