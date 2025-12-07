More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Jewish Life

Menorah installed at Western Wall ahead of Chanukah

The “chanukiyah” will be lit every evening at the Western Wall during the eight-day holiday, which starts on the evening of Dec. 14.

Dec. 7, 2025
JNS Staff

Menorah installed at Western Wall ahead of Chanukah

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Chanukah Menorah at Western Wall
The Chanukah menorah at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City, Dec. 22, 2024. Credit: Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

A traditional eight-branched candelabrum was installed at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday ahead of the Chanukah festival, which begins on the evening of Dec. 14, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation said.

The bronze menorah, or chanukiyah, which measures some 6.5 by 6.5 feet, will be lit every evening during the eight-day holiday, which runs until Dec. 22, the foundation said in a statement.

This year, the Chanukah festivities at Judaism’s second-holiest site will be held under the banner of “And the redeemed of the Lord shall return, and they shall come to Zion with song” (Isaiah 51:11), in a reference to the return of the last remaining 20 living captives from Gaza on Oct. 13.

Every evening, a candle-lighting ceremony will be held in the presence of Hamas captivity survivors, public figures, injured Israeli soldiers, bereaved families, rabbis and others, according to the statement.

The events, which will be accompanied by an orchestra, will take place every day at 4:30 p.m., except for Friday, Dec. 19, and Saturday, Dec. 20, when the chanukiyah will be lit at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.

All weekday candle-lighting ceremonies will be live-streamed through the official website of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, it added.

The Chanukah holiday commemorates the story of the Maccabees, the Jewish heroes who led a revolt against the Hellenistic Seleucid Empire that culminated in a military victory and the reconsecration of the Temple on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount around 2,200 years ago.

Jewish and Israeli Holidays
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Prague Haggadah
Features
Prague Haggadah, which turns 500 this year, ‘created mold from which Haggadot would be illustrated for years to come’
Sharon Liberman Mintz, of Jewish Theological Seminary, told JNS that the 1526 Haggadah “is one of the most exciting books that I have ever had the pleasure to turn the pages of.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Menachem Wecker
A mural in Tehran's Palestine Square warns the U.S. and Israel to watch out for their soldiers by depicting coffins laid out on the ground draped in U.S. and Israeli flags, with an Islamic Republic of Iran flag before them, on Feb. 1, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
Analysis
This is Iran’s propaganda machine
Tehran combines a narrative of victory with one of victimhood to shape public opinion. Israel is trying to catch up in the battle for public perception.
Mar. 20, 2026
Lidor Sultan
IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini. Credit: Tasnimnews_Fa/X.
Israel News
IRGC spokesman slain as IAF expands strikes on the Islamic Republic
Two people wounded and two homes damaged in Rehovot in Iranian missile barrages.
Mar. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaking before reporters at the Pentagon, March 19, 2026. Credit: YouTube/Fox News.
U.S. News
‘Epic Fury’ on track: Hegseth says ‘today will be the biggest attack yet’
The U.S. Army has “flattened” Iran’s air defenses and defense industrial base, including the factories and production lines supporting missile and drone programs, the American defense secretary said.
Mar. 20, 2026
David Isaac
Cyber Attack, Hacking
U.S. News
US Justice Department seizes four websites tied to Iranian hacking, targeting Israelis
“Terrorist propaganda online can incite real-world violence,” stated Pamela Bondi, the U.S. attorney general.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Memorial candle light flame
World News
Iran reportedly executed three men, including teen wrestler
“The Iranian regime executed a 19-year-old for demanding democracy,” stated Sen. John Fetterman. “I stand with his memory and the thousands of other young Iranians.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman