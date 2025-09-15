9/11 to 10/7: Mosab Hassan Yousef warns the West of jihad’s real goal

Mosab Hassan Yousef—better known as the “Son of Hamas”—joins Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, to grapple with the disturbing legacy of jihad from Sept. 11, 2001 to Oct. 7, 2023, revealing how Islamic extremism has not only survived but mutated into even more dangerous global forms.

Recorded on Sept. 11, the episode marks the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, drawing striking parallels between the terror that devastated New York and Washington, and the genocidal onslaught Hamas launched on Israel in 2023.

Yousef, who grew up within Hamas and later defected, offers chilling firsthand insight into jihadist ideology. He describes how it and other Islamist factions have strategically used Palestinian victim narratives and disinformation warfare to manipulate the West and radicalize college campuses.

Topics covered:

The evolution of jihad from physical terror to media, diplomatic and cultural infiltration

The strategic manipulation of Western democracies by Islamist networks

The true motives behind the Oct. 7 massacre and why Yousef believes Hamas does not actually want “Palestine”

The role of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Palestinian Authority and Western enablers

How Europe’s support for Palestinian statehood after Oct. 7, 2023, signals a grave misunderstanding of the jihadist threat

The failure of Western leadership to distinguish between political grievance and religious war

Yousef and Diker also expose Hamas’s calculated disinformation campaigns that have led to declining global support for Israel even after its worst terror attack in decades.

Don’t miss this unfiltered discussion about the existential battle between civilization and jihadism, and what must be done to win it.