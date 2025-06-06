Beginning of the end for Hamas?

IDF Spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman is joined by Maj. Amiad Cohen, senior director of the Herut Center and a reservist who just returned from Israel’s northern border.

Together, they expose how Israel’s new military and humanitarian tactics are splitting the Gazan population from Hamas, destabilizing the terror regime’s power base and reshaping the battlefield. Backed by tribal militias fed up with Hamas rule and no longer relying on international NGOs exploited by Hamas, Israel is asserting direct control of aid distribution, delivering 1 million-plus meals in a single week.

This discussion covers why Hamas profited billions from stolen humanitarian aid, the calculated risk of arming tribal militias, and how the IDF’s evolving ground strategy is minimizing troop losses and reclaiming territory. The conversation also pivots to Iran: Will Israel, with or without U.S. support, strike Iran’s nuclear program?

Cohen lays out the high-stakes political calculations behind Netanyahu’s next moves—and why this moment could redefine Israel’s regional posture for a generation.

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