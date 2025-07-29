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‘Genocide’ of the truth: What’s really happening inside the Gaza Strip

WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman, Ep. 19

Jul. 29, 2025
Doron Spielman

‘Genocide’ of the truth: What’s really happening inside the Gaza Strip

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IDF Spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman uncovers the shocking lies fueling global narratives about Gaza. The truth behind claims of genocide and starvation, in addition to Israel’s military operations, is more complex than the headlines reveal.

While the world cries foul over Israel’s actions, Doron exposes how Hamas has manipulated international aid and the deadly consequences of their actions on the Gazan population.

He then unpacks a recent Reuters report that falsely clears Hamas of stealing aid, despite evidence to the contrary, including videos showing masked gunmen hijacking humanitarian deliveries and taking them to Hamas-controlled areas. Despite international pressure and widespread misinformation, Spielman presents a chilling examination of the real story behind Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

He also tackles the myth of genocide, explaining why Israel’s actions are not about exterminating a population but about defending its borders and its sovereignty against an enemy that has used civilians as human shields. With firsthand accounts and detailed analysis, he reveals how Hamas is complicit in much of the suffering, and why Israel’s moral barometer is being misinterpreted by the world.

Doron Spielman
Doron Spielman Doron Spielman
Doron Spielman is a New York Times bestselling author of When the Stones Speak and a Major in the IDF Reserves, where he serves as an international military spokesman. He is also the founder and CEO of Spielman Dynamics and was Vice President of the City of David Foundation. Spielman is a Senior Fellow at the Herut Center and hosts “True East” on JNS TV.
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