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Is Turkey Israel’s next nemesis?

WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman and guest Harold Rhode, Ep. 7

Apr. 22, 2025
Doron Spielman

Is Turkey Israel’s next nemesis?

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As global attention focuses on Iran, a new Islamist threat is emerging from within NATO: Turkey. In this eye-opening episode of “True East,” IDF Spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman is joined by Harold Rhode, a former senior advisor at the U.S. Department of Defense and expert on Turkey, Iran and Islamic ideology.

Together, they unpack Turkey’s transformation under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan—from a secular Western ally into a rising Islamic powerhouse with ambitions rivaling Tehran’s.

Topics covered:

  • How Erdoğan has dismantled Turkish secularism and revived Ottoman-style imperialism

  • Turkey’s covert support for Hamas and links to ISIS

  • The military and ideological infiltration of Syria by Turkish special forces

  • How Erdoğan outmaneuvered the West using the Muslim Brotherhood playbook

  • The threat posed by Turkey’s shifting alliances with Iran, Russia, and China

  • Why NATO remains silent and what that means for Israel’s national security

  • The dramatic breakdown of the Israel–Turkey relationship, from close ties to open hostility

  • The cultural and ideological divide between Turkey’s elites and its people

  • Shocking insight into Turkey’s refusal to return ancient Jewish artifacts, such as the Siloam Inscription

With over 60 years of on-the-ground expertise, Rhode delivers unparalleled analysis of Turkey’s long-term strategy to dominate the Sunni Islamic world—and what Israel, the United States and Europe must do to respond.

See more at: @JNS_TV. And don’t forget to hit the subscribe button!

JNS will host its inaugural International Policy Summit on Monday, April 28, 2025. This daylong event will convene government officials, policymakers, diplomats, security experts, leaders of pro-Israel organizations, and influencers for vital discussions aimed at addressing Israel’s critical challenges and opportunities in a post-Oct. 7 world.
To learn more about the event, click here. Follow JNS on social media for updates, including live streams from the event.

Doron Spielman
Doron Spielman Doron Spielman
Doron Spielman is a New York Times bestselling author of When the Stones Speak and a Major in the IDF Reserves, where he serves as an international military spokesman. He is also the founder and CEO of Spielman Dynamics and was Vice President of the City of David Foundation. Spielman is a Senior Fellow at the Herut Center and hosts “True East” on JNS TV.
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