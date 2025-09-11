Israel just exposed Qatar’s infiltration in the West

Israel just did the unthinkable—striking Hamas leadership hiding in Qatar. What does this bold move mean for Israeli deterrence, U.S. foreign policy and the global war on terror?

In this episode, IDF Spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman unpacks Israel’s pinpoint operation in Doha, exposing Qatar’s double game: hosting a massive U.S. military base while funding and sheltering Hamas, Hezbollah and even past masterminds of 9/11.

He connects Qatar’s alliance with Iran, its deep ties to U.S. defense and diplomacy, and its role as “mediator” in hostage talks, all while openly harboring terrorists.

Spielman also breaks down:

The international fallout, including condemnations from British PM Keir Starmer, French PM Emmanuel Macron and the United Nations

The Trump doctrine on military deterrence and how it contrasts with current U.S. responses

How Russia, China and Iran are watching closely for signs of weakness

The moral clarity behind Israel’s decision to assert global deterrence

Why terrorists fear Israel more than any other country

Watch to understand how one strike in Qatar may reshape Middle East geopolitics, U.S. alliances and the future of global counter-terrorism.