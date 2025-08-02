Knife-wielding Palestinian arrested at kibbutz gate

( Aug. 2, 2025 / JNS )

The security coordinator at Kibbutz Metzer, northwest of Samaria, shot a suspected terrorist who drew a knife at the community’s entrance gate on Saturday.

The suspect, 24, is a resident of Tulkarem, a Palestinian city abutting the Green Line Israel’s Hefer Valley region, police said.

Police officers from the Baqa al-Gharbiya station rushed to the scene and arrested him on the spot, on suspicion of carrying out a stabbing attack.

Police forces launched extensive searches in the area for possible additional suspects.

“Police forces continue to secure the scene and conduct searches along the roads surrounding the kibbutz,” the Israel Police said in a statement.

Last month, the Israel Defense Forces thwarted a Palestinian stabbing attack near the community of Shim’a, located south of Hebron in Judea.

A soldier stationed at the scene opened fire and killed the terrorist.

In a separate incident on July 26, a security guard shot and neutralized a Palestinian terrorist armed with a knife who charged toward the entrance to Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion.

A day earlier, eight IDF soldiers were wounded in a car-ramming attack at the Beit Lid/Hasharon Junction in central Israel. The assailant struck troops waiting at a bus stop on Route 57 at the entrance to Kfar Yona, located between Netanya and Tulkarem.

The driver fled immediately after the crash, leading security forces to shut down several Judea and Samaria crossings.

The terrorist was found several days later, hiding inside a construction site, not far from where he drove the car into the troops.

He was identified as Arkan Khaled, 27, from the nearby Arab-Israeli city of Tayibe.