Netanyahu: Latest Hamas hostage-deal statement just ‘spin’

( Sept. 4, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday dismissed Hamas’s statement earlier in the evening on its readiness to reach a “comprehensive deal” to end the war in Gaza.

The terrorist organization listed its conditions for an agreement, that would include the release of all of the remaining 48 hostages (20 of whom are alive, according to Israeli estimates): freeing Palestinian security prisoners, a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Strip, opening the entry crossings “for all of the Strip’s needs” and the start of reconstruction.

“Unfortunately, this is another Hamas spin that has nothing new in it,” the Prime Minister’s Office responded.

“The war can end immediately under the conditions set by the cabinet: 1. The release of all the hostages. 2. The disarmament of Hamas. 3. The demilitarization of the Strip. 4. Israeli security control of the Strip. 5. The establishment of an alternative civilian government that does not educate for terrorism, does not send terror, and will not threaten Israel. Only these conditions will prevent Hamas from rearming and repeating the October 7 massacre over and over again, as it promises,” the PMO statement continued.

The Hamas statement comes as Israel mobilizes tens of thousands of reservists and active-duty troops for a major operation in the heart of Gaza City. Evacuation of noncombatants from the city is also underway.

“Hamas continues to close its eyes and utter empty words, but it will soon realize that it must choose between two options: accepting Israel’s conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all hostages and disarmament, or Gaza [City] will become equivalent to Rafah and Beit Hanoun. The IDF is preparing at full strength,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in response to the Hamas statement.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a key member of Netanyahu’s governing coalition, also weighed in.

“It is very simple: return of all hostages, Hamas disarmed, demilitarization of the Strip, an Israeli security buffer zone and freedom of Israeli action in Gaza for the long term. This is the minimal end state of this war. With God’s help we will reach it—either with Hamas surrendering and accepting our conditions, or with its destruction in the coming battles,” said Smotrich.

In its official communiqué, Hamas wrote: “We are still waiting for Israel’s answer to the proposal conveyed by the mediators on August 18, which was approved by the movement and the Palestinian factions.”

The terrorist organization also restated its backing for a proposed independent technocratic authority of Palestinian experts to oversee Gaza’s civil affairs and take full responsibility, echoing Cairo’s ongoing campaign for such a body.

Israel’s Channel 12 News reported on Wednesday that the statement is “seen as a pressure tactic by Hamas in light of Israel’s preparations for a ground entry into Gaza. It is another attempt to signal that Hamas already agreed more than two weeks ago to the mediators’ outline for a partial deal, and is now also presenting readiness for a comprehensive deal—while Israel has yet to respond.”

The Hebrew media outlet also reported that IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir is expected to warn government leaders in the coming days that Israel may need to impose full military rule over the Gaza Strip by November if Hamas is defeated in Gaza City. According to Zamir, if Hamas’s strongholds are destroyed, the Israeli military will become the effective governing authority responsible for civilian life in Gaza.

According to a Ynet report on Thursday, the Hamas statement of support for a comprehensive deal is targeted at U.S. President Donald Trump, who earlier on Wednesday demanded Hamas release all of the hostages, writing on Truth Social: “Tell Hamas to IMMEDIATELY give back all 20 Hostages (Not 2 or 5 or 7!), and things will change rapidly. IT WILL END!”

Palestinian sources told Ynet that the change in Hamas’s position “lies in two central concerns of the movement’s leadership: the possibility that Israel would establish a permanent military government in the Gaza Strip, and the fear of the influence of U.S. President Donald Trump, which could lead to the administration in Washington not standing on the side of the Palestinians.”