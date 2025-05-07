‘Never Again’ means now, says UN ambassador at tribute to World War II victims

( May 7, 2025 / JNS)

One of the first things that Dorothy Shea, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, did as part of her remarks to the U.N. General Assembly in a gathering to commemorate victims of World War II was to remember the Holocaust.

“At this time, we remember the singular horror of the Holocaust, in which 6 million Jewish men, women and children were viciously murdered by the genocidal Nazi regime and its collaborators in one of the darkest periods of human history,” she said.

The meeting took place in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Second World War. Shea also highlighted the global uptick in antisemitism in the wake of the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

“We must renew our solemn vow to never again allow such atrocities to take place and declare that ‘never again’ means now, as we confront the worst outbreak of antisemitism in generations,” Shea said.

The ambassador then called upon the members of the international community to “reflect upon and confront the lessons of that terrible war, honestly and without distortion.”

A recent audit by the Anti-Defamation League revealed that Jew-hatred rose to another record high in 2024.