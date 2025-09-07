New CENTCOM chief highlights ‘ironclad’ Israel commitment

( Sept. 7, 2025 / JNS )

New U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Adm. Brad Cooper on Saturday concluded his first visit to Israel since replacing Gen. Michael Kurilla overseeing American military operations in the Middle East, Central Asia and parts of South Asia.

An honor guard greeted the guest of Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, after which a situational assessment was held, chaired by Zamir and with the participation of members of General Staff Forum, where they discussed the “current operational picture and the plans going forward.”

According to CENTCOM’s account of the meeting, they talked about “regional security and the strong U.S.-Israel military alliance.”

The IDF statement on his visit added that during his trip, Cooper toured communities near the Gaza Strip.

“The United States maintains an ironclad commitment to Israel’s security,” Cooper was quoted as saying in a CENTCOM X post. “We are mutually dedicated to promoting regional security and stability.”

Kurilla stepped down from his position on Aug. 8, with Zamir calling him a “true friend of Israel.”

A staunch supporter of the Jewish state who visited multiple times during his tenure, Kurilla helped guide Israel’s transition from U.S. European Command to CENTCOM in 2021. That move integrated Israel into America’s alliance with Gulf and other Arab partners in the region and facilitated cooperation between Washington and Jerusalem on strikes against Iranian nuclear sites in June.