US military replaces staunch Israel supporter with new CENTCOM commander

( Aug. 11, 2025 / JNS )

The U.S. armed forces said that Navy Adm. Brad Cooper replaced Army Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla as commander of U.S. Central Command on Friday.

A staunch supporter of the Jewish state, Kurilla helped guide Israel’s transition from U.S. European Command to CENTCOM in 2021. That move integrated Israel into America’s alliance with Gulf and other Arab partners in the region and facilitated cooperation between Washington and Jerusalem on strikes against Iranian nuclear sites in June.

The Israel Defense Forces noted the transition in a statement on Monday, recalling Kurilla’s final visit to Israel a few weeks ago.

Eyal Zamir, IDF chief of staff, “expressed to Gen. Kurilla his great appreciation for the joint work, and for his significant contribution to the IDF in recent years.”

“He also emphasized his appreciation for the assistance of the United States military throughout the Swords of Iron War and for the cooperation between the militaries during Operation Rising Lion, which led to significant achievements,” Zamir said, of Israel’s operations against Hamas and Iran, respectively.

“You are a true friend of Israel,” Zamir told Kurilla. “Your leadership in advancing joint operations has not only strengthened the bond between our two nations and led to a lasting personal friendship but also laid the foundation for a safer and more secure future for our children and grandchildren.”

The IDF added that Kurilla “advanced American military support for Israel and reinforced regional cooperation” and that his “direct involvement has significantly enhanced Israel’s security and regional stability.”

The CENTCOM commander directs all regional efforts of the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marines, Space Command and Navy, including the Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet, which Cooper formerly ran.

Cooper had been Kurilla’s deputy. The latter, who served in the top CENTCOM role since April 2022, is retiring after nearly 40 years in the U.S. military, dating back to the first Persian Gulf War.

A wide range of Israeli officials respected Kurilla, an Iran hawk who reportedly pushed for U.S. involvement in strategic attacks on the Islamic Republic.

Kurilla led the planning and execution of more than 15 major combined combat operations, including June’s Operation Midnight Hammer attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities and March’s Operation Rough Rider, a series of air strikes on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen, according to CENTCOM.

“I know that under the leadership of Adm. Brad Cooper, with the support of the Defense Department and Joint Staff, the counsel and contributions of our allies and partners, and support of our headquarters and component teams, the soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, coastguardsmen and guardians of Central Command who serve this nation on the front lines of freedom will always succeed,” Kurilla stated.

“It has been the honor of my life to have been their commander,” he added.

Cooper took command of CENTCOM’s 21-country area of responsibility, spanning from the Middle East to Central Asia, during a change of command ceremony in Tampa, Fla., on Friday.

“U.S. Central Command and the entire joint force have performed exceptionally well under the leadership of Gen. Kurilla, helping to bolster partnerships, increase lethality of U.S. forces and defend Americans and civilians abroad,” Cooper stated.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead America’s sons and daughters, as we support the important mission of enhancing regional security and stability in the Central Command region,” he said.