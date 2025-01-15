Erdoğan warns Israel, US: ‘Get your hands off Syria’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned on Wednesday at a Justice and Development (AK) Party meeting that “all countries should get their hands off Syria.”

“Israel and all others attacking in Syria must end their aggressive actions at once,” Erdoğan said. “Otherwise, there will be negative consequences that will affect everyone.”

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement shortly afterwards, saying, “Israel completely rejects the statement of the Turkish President.

“The aggressive imperialist actor in Syria (as well as in northern Cyprus, Libya, and other areas in the Middle East) is Turkey itself, and it is advisable for the Turkish president to avoid unnecessary threats,” it stated

“The State of Israel will continue to act to protect its borders from any threat,” the Ministry added.

Erdoğan had been referring to the United States, France and other countries that are part of the Global Coalition to defeat ISIS, as well as Israel.

Israel has seized territory on its border with Syria and neutralized Syrian military assets in airstrikes to prevent them from falling into the hands of the Islamic group that ousted Syria’s Bashar Assad on Dec. 8.

The Sunni Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham swept across Syria in 11 days to end the Assad regime. Turkey reportedly aided the group in its offensive.

Erdoğan is eager to destroy the Kurdish Syrian forces, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), which control part of northeastern Syria and have been helping battle the Islamic State.

Turkey has designated the YPG a terrorist organization and claims it is tied to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a militant group that launched an armed struggle against Turkey in 1984 with the aim of creating an independent Kurdish state within Turkish territory.

At a Jan. 6 press conference, Erdoğan said that “the only fate awaiting those who choose terror and violence is to be buried in the ground with their weapons. I am saying this openly, no power can prevent this.”

The Kurds have a long-standing relationship with Israel, but Israeli officials emphasize that Israel does not seek direct confrontation with Turkey. The issue of military protection for Kurdish autonomy in Syria is considered a responsibility of the U.S.

Turkey’s attempt to turn Syria into a client state, replacing Iran and Russia as a key influencer, is a growing concern for Israeli officials.

They view Turkey’s moves in Syria as carrying “the potential for heavy friction between the two countries [Israel and Turkey].”

Immediately after Bashar Assad’s fall, the IDF outlined two possible scenarios for Syria: the country would be ruled by Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, leader of HTS, or a division of the country into cantons with varying levels of autonomy. The latter scenario is Israel’s preferred outcome.

On Jan 6, Erdoğan said Turkey would step in if Syria breaks up. “We will not consent to the disintegration of Syria or the disruption of its unitary structure under any guise. If we see a risk in this regard, we will take the necessary steps swiftly,” he stated.

Israeli officials say Turkey has become the most influential power in Damascus, replacing Iran’s Shi’ite axis with a Sunni-Turkish alignment. While this alignment is not yet seen as an outright adversary, it may offer safe harbor for terrorist groups.