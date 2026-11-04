31 years since assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin
(Nov. 4, 2026 / JNS)
Wednesday, Nov. 4, marks 31 years since Israel’s fifth prime minister, Yitzhak Rabin, was assassinated following a peace rally in Tel Aviv in 1995.
The European Jewish Congress commemorated the 31st anniversary of Rabin’s assassination on Wednesday, writing on X: “31 years later, we honour his memory, his leadership and his commitment to a more peaceful future for Israel and the region. May his memory be a blessing.”
On 4 November 1995, Israeli PM Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated in Tel Aviv after attending a rally in support of peace.— European Jewish Congress (@eurojewcong) November 4, 2026
A former military chief and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Rabin played a central role in Israel's history and in efforts to achieve peace with its neighbours.
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