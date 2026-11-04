31 years since assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin

Wednesday, Nov. 4, marks 31 years since Israel’s fifth prime minister, Yitzhak Rabin, was assassinated following a peace rally in Tel Aviv in 1995.

The European Jewish Congress commemorated the 31st anniversary of Rabin’s assassination on Wednesday, writing on X: “31 years later, we honour his memory, his leadership and his commitment to a more peaceful future for Israel and the region. May his memory be a blessing.”