Illinois communities vote to support anti-Israel boycotts

Voters in seven Illinois communities favored nonbinding measures supporting the state repealing restrictions on investing in companies that boycott Israel, according to preliminary returns from Tuesday’s election.

The measures do not repeal Illinois law, change pension investment rules or require legislators to act.

The ballot language varied. Oak Park asked if the state should repeal laws barring state investment in businesses that boycott Israel, while Champaign and Cunningham asked about repealing pension-code provisions penalizing such businesses.

Three Peoria County townships asked voters to support repeal legislation, while DuPage Township asked if individuals and businesses should be allowed to boycott and divest from Israel.

The questions received “yes” majorities in Oak Park village and Normal, Champaign, Cunningham, Peoria, Kickapoo and Medina townships. The results of a measure in DuPage township could not be verified by JNS at press time.

Joe Sabag, executive director of the Florida Israel Institute at Florida Atlantic University, whose work helped the state formulate its anti-boycott, divestment and sanctions laws, told JNS that the measures are part of a “broader effort happening at the state level” to try to repeal the anti-boycott law in Illinois.

“The fact that this is happening following a nearly successful repeal effort this past spring raises further concerns about the effort and seriousness, or lack thereof, on the part of Jewish and pro-Israel organizations in the state,” Sabag said.