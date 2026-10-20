AI boom drives shift toward engineering in Israeli universities

As artificial intelligence reshapes Israel’s high-tech industry, student demand is shifting toward electrical and electronics engineering while enrollment in computer science declines. The trend reflects growing interest in the hardware powering AI, alongside concerns about how automation will affect software development jobs.

Approximately 351,000 students begin the 2026-27 academic year on Sunday at 57 higher education institutions, an increase of 2.1% over the previous year, according to a forecast by the Council for Higher Education (CHE). Enrollment is rising in education, law and humanities programs, while the number of students beginning mathematics, statistics and computer science studies is down 7.4%.

At the Holon Institute of Technology, enrollment in electrical and electronics engineering has climbed 20%, from 1,545 to 1,855 students. The number of new students in the field rose 13%, from 538 to 607.

Holon Institute of Technology President Professor Rafael Berchan indeed attributed the growth to technological advances that are increasing demand for engineers who understand the hardware behind AI.

“Artificial intelligence depends on hardware infrastructure, chips and advanced electronic systems,” Berchan said. “Developments in these fields underscore the need for electrical and electronics engineers.”

The institute’s figures reflect a broader shift. The number of students beginning computer science studies fell 15% in two years, from 7,277 in 2022-23 to 6,219 in 2024-25. Over the same period, the number of students entering data science, data engineering and AI programs more than doubled, from about 500 to 1,042.

Dedicated AI programs are also expanding. Enrollment in data science, artificial intelligence and data engineering programs reached 2,259 students, and six new AI degree programs have been approved for 2026-27, with capacity for about 800 additional students. The CHE has approved nine institutions to open AI degree programs over the past year.

The government has allocated about 490 million shekels ($158 million) for academic AI supercomputing infrastructure between 2026 and 2028.

Academia adapts to AI

Professor Ami Moyal, chairman of the Council for Higher Education’s Planning and Budgeting Committee, said that AI should be treated as an opportunity rather than a threat. Since taking office about a year ago, he has secured dedicated state funding to give researchers access to AI supercomputers and established committees to prepare academia for the technology’s impact.

“AI won’t replace employees with a strong AI orientation,” Moyal said, adding that workers who lack the ability to use AI effectively will be more vulnerable.

He said graduates will need critical and creative thinking, teamwork and presentation skills alongside technical knowledge. Professors, he added, must move away from traditional lecture-based teaching toward discussion and mentoring.

The CHE is investing 100 million shekels ($32 million) in academic staff training, with higher education institutions matching the funding. Moyal is considering increasing the budget.

He cautioned against writing off computer science, saying the field must adapt as developers increasingly manage teams of AI agents. The emphasis, he said, will shift from writing code to defining tasks and monitoring results.

Dadi Perlmutter, chairman of the Israel Institute of Technology-Technion’s executive committee and of the Committee for Human Capital in Hi-Tech, also argued that degrees remain relevant, noting that most Israeli high-tech companies continue to seek graduates. Engineering departments are already overflowing, he said, while curricula will need annual updates and more practical projects developed with industry.

The shift extends to secondary schools. Education Minister Yoav Kisch said at the opening of the school year that the ministry would expand science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and AI studies. Twenty-seven schools are launching a dedicated AI sciences track this year, and more than 12,000 teachers are slated for AI training.

Separately, CHE figures show continued participation by diverse populations in Israeli higher education, including 20,006 students from haredi educational backgrounds, and 65,386 Arab students, who account for 19% of enrollment.

About 70,000 students—roughly one-fifth of the student body—served in military reserves during the past year.