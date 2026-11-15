Arab from northern Israel to be charged with spying for Iran

Israeli security forces arrested a resident of northern Israel who allegedly photographed strategic sites, military bases and police stations on behalf of Iranian intelligence operatives, the Israel Police and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The suspect—identified as Wissam Ghaleb Saleh Awad, an Israeli citizen from Mazra’a, near Nahariya—was arrested after investigators opened a probe last month and raided his home.

According to the statement, Awad contacted Iranian agents himself through Telegram. He allegedly offered his services for ideological reasons, “out of a desire to carry out an act of revenge,” and took no money.

He also expressed identification with terrorist organizations, including Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah, the statement said. He allegedly passed footage and location coordinates to his handlers “for future use.”

The Haifa District Attorney’s Office was set to file a “severe” indictment against him at the Haifa Magistrate’s Court on Sunday morning.