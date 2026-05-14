White House: China agrees Iran can never have nukes

The United States and China “agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,” the White House said after a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday.

The two leaders also agreed that the Strait of Hormuz “must remain open to support the free flow of energy,” according to the statement.

Xi “made clear China’s opposition to the militarization of the Strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use, and he expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China’s dependence on the Strait in the future,” it added.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday said Washington would welcome a more active role from China in helping resolve the conflict with Tehran.

“Iran is an example of a bilateral issue that is irreconcilable. Their clerical regime wants a nuclear weapon and the world, led by President Trump, says that can’t happen,” Rubio told Fox News aboard Air Force One while en route to Beijing.

Speaking of China, Rubio stated that it is in its interest to convince Iran to “to walk away from what they’re doing now and trying to do now in the Persian Gulf,” referring to the blockade imposed by Iran on the Strait of Hormuz.

“We’ve made the argument to the Chinese, and I hope it’s compelling. And they’ll have a chance to do something about it at the United Nations later this week,” he continued.

Trump warned on Saturday that “Operation Project Freedom” in the Strait of Hormuz could be resumed and expanded if Iran does not agree to a deal ending the war and dismantling its nuclear program.

Washington launched “Operation Project Freedom” on May 4 to safeguard merchant vessels following a series of Iranian attacks in the vital waterway. Tehran has largely blocked the strait since the start of the war, triggering a spike in global fuel prices and putting pressure on financial markets.

The operation was suspended two days after its launch at the request of Pakistan, which is mediating talks with Tehran.

Trump’s threat followed an exchange of fire between U.S. and Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz, adding to uncertainty over the temporary ceasefire that Washington says remains in effect.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations on Thursday said a vessel was “taken by unauthorized personnel whist at anchor” near the Strait of Hormuz and was heading toward Iran’s territorial waters.

UKMTO said the alleged hijacking took place 38 nautical miles northeast of the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, an Indian-flagged vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman, New Delhi’s Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday. No injuries were reported in the attack.

“We deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted,” the ministry stated. “India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided.”