More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Israeli ambassador: Hatred that spurred Holocaust is not gone

“We have seen it all before,” envoy Daniel Meron says at U.N. ceremony in Geneva where Argentina was handed the chairmanship of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

May 14, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
From left, Marcelo Mindlin, now head of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, Argentine Ambassador to Israel Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish and Dani Dayan, then president of the IHRA, Dec. 17, 2025. Credit: Rabbi Wahnish/X.
From left, Marcelo Mindlin, now head of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, Argentine Ambassador to Israel Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish and Dani Dayan, then president of the IHRA, at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, Dec. 17, 2025. Credit: Rabbi Wahnish/X.
( May 14, 2026 / JNS )

Israel officially handed over to Argentina the rotating chairmanship of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) on Wednesday, amid the worst burst of global antisemitism since the Holocaust.

The symbolic ceremony held at the United Nations in Geneva took place two months after Argentina, on March 18, became the first South American country to assume leadership of the organization, which seeks to promote Holocaust education and awareness worldwide.

IHRA Chair Marcelo Mindlin, president of the Holocaust Museum of Argentina since 2016, will hold the post for one year.

Israel’s ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva noted that the hatred which spurred the Holocaust is not gone, but is lurking underneath the surface, including in ways where it is trivialized or distorted to apply to today’s conflicts.

“These actions, hiding under the guise of pretend righteousness, just repeat the same old tropes that have always existed,” Ambassador Daniel Meron said. “We have seen it all before.”

Ambassador Fabiana Loguzzo, Argentina’s special representative for the fight against antisemitism and co-chair of the country’s presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, spoke about her nation’s motto for its leadership role in the organization—"Expanding the frontiers of memory"—highlighting the commitment to shedding light on archival documents and stories of the Holocaust.

Argentina has undergone a 180-degree shift from serving as a safe haven for Nazis after the Holocaust to becoming, under President Javier Milei, one of the staunchest supporters of Israel in the world.

An intergovernmental organization made up of more than 40 countries, the IHRA is most commonly known for its working definition of antisemitism, adopted a decade ago, which has become the gold standard for the oldest hate and has since been adopted by more than 1,200 entities worldwide, including the U.S. State Department.

“At a time of rising and normalization of antisemitism, including Holocaust distortion, inversion and denial, the IHRA’s leadership is vital,” Michal Cotler-Wunsh, CEO of the International Legal Forum and Israel’s former special envoy for combating antisemitism, told JNS on Thursday. “For ‘Never Again’ to mean anything, it is imperative to identify and combat all strains of antisemitism as defined by the IHRA in a long, democratic process.”

France is scheduled to assume the presidency of the organization next year.

United Nations
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
White stroks seen perching on irrigation systems in Israel’s Galilee Panhandle. Credit: Inbar Shlomit Rubin, KKL-JNF
Israel News
Thousands of white storks rest-stop in Galilee Panhandle
“The white stork is the species that, for many generations, symbolized migration and longing for the Land of Israel for Jews from Ethiopia to Poland.”
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, May 14, 2026. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.
U.S. News
White House: China agrees Iran can never have nukes
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping also agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open.
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
University Tower at the Mount Carmel Campus of the University of Haifa. Dec 23, 2025. Photo by Sharon Leibel/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Breakthrough in cell signaling may enable smarter cancer drug design
In certain contexts, the Notch receptor may participate in “reverse signaling,” influencing neighboring cells directly.
May 14, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
The Israeli and European flags
Israel News
Regavim: Sanctions against Israeli NGO attempt to silence criticism of EU
The group slammed the E.U.’s failure to act against P.A. officials who regularly clamp down on Palestinian Arabs who wish to live peacefully with Israelis.
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Border Police forces with pipe bombs discovered during an overnight raid in Al-Jib, just north of Jerusalem, May 14, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
WATCH: Israeli security forces seize pipe bombs in Samaria raid
Police arrested one suspected terrorist during the operation in Al-Jib.
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Police Forensics Unit
Israel News
Arab-Israeli charged with espionage for Iranian intelligence
Ahmad Daas, a resident of the central city of Tira, was arrested in a joint operation by the Israel Security Agency and Israel Police.
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump
JNS TV / True East
How Trump’s China strategy could reshape the Middle East
May. 14, 2026
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The real test of Trump’s counterterrorism strategy
Stephen M. Flatow
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
‘Mamma Mia’: On magnificent mothers
Rabbi Yossy Goldman