Austrian Airlines flight from Israel diverted to Sofia after bomb threat

An Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna made an emergency landing in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sunday night after a bomb threat, Hebrew media reported.

Flight OS82, carrying 51 passengers and six crew members, landed safely at 8:42 p.m., according to a statement from Lufthansa Group, Austrian Airlines’ parent company.

The Airbus A320 was undergoing security checks, the company said, adding that passengers would be rebooked on alternative flights as soon as possible once the inspections were completed.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is always our top priority,” the statement said.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 News, preliminary information indicated that a Vienna resident had called in the threat to Austrian police.

Israeli security officials were informed that investigators were examining whether the threat was a hoax.

On Oct. 13, security personnel found nothing unusual aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from the United States after an anonymous bomb threat prompted authorities to direct it to a remote runway at Ben-Gurion International Airport. All passengers disembarked safely, and airport operations returned to normal, according to the Israel Airports Authority.

On Sept. 30, Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami attacked the captain of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv with an ax and planned crash the aircraft into Ben-Gurion Airport’s passenger terminal, according to Emirati investigators. Another pilot, a cabin crew member and passengers subdued the attacker, and the plane, carrying 174 passengers and eight crew members, made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.