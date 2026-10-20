Ben-Gvir slams France over unrest, Palestinian state recognition

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized France on Tuesday over the unrest in the country and its recognition of a Palestinian state, writing on X: “I’m sure you’re very pleased with what’s happening on the streets of France. You’ve gotten what you wanted: a Palestinian state!”

The remarks followed a social media exchange in which French Response, an official French Foreign Ministry account, mocked Ben-Gvir over the entry ban imposed on him in May. Ben-Gvir’s associate Chanamel Dorfman also responded, writing: “Don’t worry. Given what’s happening on your streets, France isn’t exactly a popular destination right now.”