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France

El Al Vandalism
Israel News
Israeli embassy: France ‘cannot act as a mediator’ with Palestinians
Jerusalem’s envoy to Paris Joshua Zarka declined an invite to participate in a French summit aimed at promoting the two-state solution.
June 14, 2026
JNS Staff
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, receives Joseph Aoun, president of the Republic of Lebanon, in the main courtyard during the reception before the official meeting, at the Élysée presidential palace in Paris, France, March 28, 2025. Photo by Antoine Gyori-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Analysis
Alienated for its anti-Israel stance, France seeks regional relevance
New peace effort and war-crimes probe reinforce perceptions in Jerusalem that Paris is no longer a mediator.
June 8, 2026
Canaan Lidor
General view taken during the examination of the government's initial version of the finance bill after the broad rejection of the draft finance bill (PLF) by French National Assembly at the Senate, the French Parliament upper house, in Paris on Nov. 27, 2025. Photo by Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
France to launch parliamentary Israel caucus
The new bipartisan caucus will join a global network of over 60 pro-Israel parliamentary groups worldwide run under the aegis of the Washington, D.C.-based Israel Allies Foundation.
Dec. 10, 2025
Etgar Lefkovits
Illustration of a Shabbat table with the customary wine, challah and candles, which will all be blessed before the meal (photo was not taken on Shabbat). Photo by Mendy Hechtman/Flash90.
Antisemitism
Nanny charged with trying to poison French Jewish family
The defendant, an illegal alien from Algeria, allegedly put non-lethal substances in food, drink and even makeup in the household.
Dec. 9, 2025
Canaan Lidor
Courbevoie, France
Antisemitism
French court cuts sentence for teen in antisemitic gang rape
The boy is one of three who conspired to lure a Jewish girl into a deserted building.
Nov. 27, 2025
Canaan Lidor
France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot speaks to the press as he arrives for a Foreign Affairs Council meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on Nov. 20, 2025. Photo by Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
France to press Iran on nuclear compliance
France’s foreign minister will urge his Iranian counterpart in Paris on Wednesday to honor nuclear commitments and swiftly restore full cooperation with the IAEA.
Nov. 25, 2025
JNS Staff
European Jewish Congress President Moshe Kantor speaks at the Paris Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism on Nov. 20, 2025. Photo courtesy of EJC.
Antisemitism
World mayors gather in Paris to combat antisemitism
The European Jewish Congress’s president told the local leaders to focus on countering online hate and addressing social needs.
Nov. 21, 2025
Canaan Lidor
Grave of Alfred Dreyfus in France
World News
Dreyfus posthumously promoted, 130 years after being wrongly accused of treason in France
Daniel S. Mariaschin, of B’nai B’rith International, told JNS that “with the same energy and conviction,” France should address “the mounting antisemitism that has deeply impacted the French Jewish community.”
Nov. 19, 2025
Debra Flax
The John the Baptist church in Verdun, France. Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Aimelaime.
Antisemitism
French collaborationist Pétain honored in church service
An attempt to ban the mass at Verdun failed after a court overturned, it citing the separation of religion and state.
Nov. 17, 2025
Canaan Lidor
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas at the Élysée Presidential Palace in Paris, Nov. 11, 2025. Photo by Magali Cohen/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Abbas no ‘prince of peace,’ Netanyahu says after PA chief feted in Paris
The Israeli prime minister said his advice to French President Emmanuel Macron is “learn the facts, stick to the facts, stick to realities and don’t try to escape it.”
Nov. 13, 2025
JNS Staff
Emmanuel Macron
Antisemitism
Macron unbans eight Israeli firms from Paris defense show
Intervention by French-Jewish lawmaker Meyer Habib helped resolve the issue.
Nov. 13, 2025
Canaan Lidor
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas at the Élysée Presidential Palace in Paris, Nov. 11, 2025. Photo by Bastien Ohier/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
‘I know I can count on Abbas,’ Macron tells PA leader
The first-ever visit by the “president of Palestine” to Paris “marks a new and crucial stage in relations between France and the State of Palestine,” says the French president.
Nov. 12, 2025
JNS Staff
OPINION
James Inverne
Opinion
Raucous interlude in Paris does not douse message of IPO
James Inverne
Opinion
How the Louvre heist and Lot’s daughters expose Zohran Mamdani
Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann
Naomi Linder Kahn
Opinion
Close the consulate and repair the French-Israel relationship
Naomi Linder Kahn
Opinion
An outright unlawful misuse of Jerusalem embassy privileges
Leonard Grunstein
Joseph Puder. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Macron’s lofty goals for the Palestinian Authority defy reality
Joseph Puder
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
A drunken UN rewards Hamas, punishes Israel
Fiamma Nirenstein
James Sinkinson. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Western nations absurdly endorse state of ‘Palestine’
James Sinkinson