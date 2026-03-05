France
Jerusalem’s envoy to Paris Joshua Zarka declined an invite to participate in a French summit aimed at promoting the two-state solution.
New peace effort and war-crimes probe reinforce perceptions in Jerusalem that Paris is no longer a mediator.
The new bipartisan caucus will join a global network of over 60 pro-Israel parliamentary groups worldwide run under the aegis of the Washington, D.C.-based Israel Allies Foundation.
The defendant, an illegal alien from Algeria, allegedly put non-lethal substances in food, drink and even makeup in the household.
The boy is one of three who conspired to lure a Jewish girl into a deserted building.
France’s foreign minister will urge his Iranian counterpart in Paris on Wednesday to honor nuclear commitments and swiftly restore full cooperation with the IAEA.
The European Jewish Congress’s president told the local leaders to focus on countering online hate and addressing social needs.
Daniel S. Mariaschin, of B’nai B’rith International, told JNS that “with the same energy and conviction,” France should address “the mounting antisemitism that has deeply impacted the French Jewish community.”
An attempt to ban the mass at Verdun failed after a court overturned, it citing the separation of religion and state.
The Israeli prime minister said his advice to French President Emmanuel Macron is “learn the facts, stick to the facts, stick to realities and don’t try to escape it.”
Intervention by French-Jewish lawmaker Meyer Habib helped resolve the issue.
The first-ever visit by the “president of Palestine” to Paris “marks a new and crucial stage in relations between France and the State of Palestine,” says the French president.
OPINION