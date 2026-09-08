More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Biggest factor in MidEast is divide between Muslims who want to ‘accommodate’ and fundamentalists, Leiter says

“Whether or not Islam will continue to try and devour Judeo-Christian civilization or whether it can live side by side with Western civilization,” the Israeli ambassador in Washington said at a JNS event in Las Vegas.

Mike Wagenheim
Yechiel Leiter
Yechiel Leiter, Israeli ambassador to the United States, talks to JNS in his office at the embassy in Washington, D.C., in August 2026. Photo by Menachem Wecker.
(Sept. 8, 2026 / JNS)

The tension in the Middle East between Muslims who are “accommodationists,” who want peace with Israel, and fundamentalists is not sufficiently understood, according to Yechiel Leiter, Israeli ambassador in Washington.

“The Reformation in Christianity took place 1,500 years after Jesus. We’re now 1,500 years after Muhammad,” the Israeli envoy said at a JNS reception at the recent Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas.

“The question that Islam is facing is whether or not Islam will continue to try and devour Judeo-Christian civilization or whether it can live side by side with Western civilization,” Leiter said.

The divide, Leiter said, is not between Sunnis and Shiites but “the accommodationists and the anti-accommodationists, the reformers and the fundamentalists.”

“When the Abraham Accords were implemented, the accommodationists got the upper hand,” he said.

Leiter told attendees that Israel has good relations with Azerbaijan, which has 10 million Shiite Muslims, and Somaliland, which has 6.5 million Sunni Muslims, and that one can walk more safely with visible Jewish attire in Abu Dhabi than in London or Paris.

“That’s a civilizational change,” the envoy said. “If you’re in favor of accommodation, what’s the first thing you’re going to do? You’re going to make peace with Israel.”

“If you are opposed to accommodation with the West, what’s the first thing you’re going to do? Destroy Israel,” he said.

The envoy told attendees something that he recently told JNS in a pre-High Holiday conversation in his office at the embassy in Washington—that much is made of the Israeli footprint in Syria, while Turkey has a much larger presence.

“It’s important for you to understand that Israel is sitting on 78 square miles of Syrian territory. That’s 0.1% of Syrian territory,” he said in Las Vegas. “Turkey is sitting on 3,200 square miles of sovereign Syrian territory, which is a total of 5% of Syria.”

“So, when Turkey leaves, we’ll consider leaving as well,” he said.

“We cannot have Turkey moving south in Syria towards our border. We can’t have Turkey influencing Lebanon,” he said. “We can’t have Turkey asserting itself throughout the Middle East as a new radical regional hegemon.”

He said that the Jewish state recommends going slow with the new Syrian government, whose head is a former sanctioned terrorist.

“Hopefully we’ll see over the next few years when he proves himself to be tolerant of his minorities, where there’s no longer a slaughter of the Druze population, or of the Alawite population, or of the Christian population or we don’t see divisions of Syrian soldiers training in Damascus screaming, ‘We’re waiting for the blood of the Jews to flow through the streets of Jerusalem,’” he said.

The United States and Israel might see things differently on occasion, but the relationship between the two runs deep, particularly on Iran, according to Leiter.

“You can’t fly 400 combat aircraft over the skies of Iran without months and months of preparation,” he said at the event. “Let nobody fool you. It wasn’t just one day where somebody decided, ‘OK, we’re going for it. Get your planes up in the air.’”

“We spent months on end preparing,” he said.

Middle East Israeli Foreign Policy Defense and Security U.S.-Israel Relations
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
Bethesda Elementary School Vandalism
U.S. News
‘Very unlikely’ anti-Jewish hate crimes will return to pre-Oct. 7 levels anytime soon, expert says
Ayal Feinberg of Gratz College told JNS that “antisemitism is becoming more normalized in this country.”
September 8, 2026 09:15 AM
Aaron Bandler
Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, briefs reporters at U.N. headquarters, in New York City, July 28, 2026. Credit: Mark Garten/UN Photo.
Israel News
UK sanctions on Judea and Samaria ‘shameful,’ ‘not helpful,’ Danon says
“You know, the British Mandate of Palestine is over,” Israel’s U.N. ambassador told reporters at a press briefing at the United Nations headquarters.
September 8, 2026 02:10 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Magen David Adom emergency vehicles arrive at the scene of a stabbing attack near the village of Al-Auja in the Jordan Valley, Aug. 23, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Israel News
Israeli seriously wounded in terror stabbing at Samaria farm
The victim sustained multiple wounds to his hand and upper body “until the knife broke,” the Rescuers Without Borders volunteer emergency service said.
Sept. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and peace envoy, speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their talks in Kyiv, Sept. 6, 2026. Photo by Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Kushner: Demilitarizing Gaza ‘not going to be easy’
The White House peace envoy said Washington had only begun understanding what stripping enclave arms required, calling it “beyond your comprehension.”
Sept. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
13:19
IFCJ allocates $8 million in High Holiday support for 150,000 Israelis
11:16
‘We’re right now fighting because we have a certain nation that wanted a nuclear weapon,’ Trump says
10:46
US Treasury Department says it has ‘grounded’ 27 Iranian airlines with ‘sweeping’ sanctions
10:33
Tasmania government says it’s protecting houses of worship, taking ‘strong action’ against Jew-hatred
09:00
12 countries back sanctions on Judea, Samaria Jewish communities
08:46
Tokyo: Protesters to rally at Israeli embassy over ‘genocide’
08:43
Palestinians from Hebron indicted after Golan Heights arrests
08:33
Britain bans import of products from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria
08:23
Thailand to deport French zoo owner who banned Israeli
08:03
Red Cross visits to imprisoned terrorists set to resume as High Court decision takes effect
07:42
Slovenian PM accuses former government of antisemitism
07:22
Israeli carrier to launch first-ever flights from Tel Aviv to the Philippines
07:02
Iran parliament official tells US to leave region, warns of military capabilities
06:44
Pezeshkian: Iran will resist ‘with full force’
06:23
Danon: Jewish violence in Judea and Samaria is crime, not terror
06:00
Herzog warns UK sanctions would be ‘grave miscalculation’
05:52
Dozens of Hebron-Kiryat Arba volunteers drill for emergency response
05:32
Huckabee backs Trump’s Iran strategy, rejects reports of Netanyahu tensions
05:12
Large-scale emergency drill underway in Ma’ale Adumim
04:51
Huckabee blasts British trade ban on Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria
04:37
IDF eliminates terrorist in Samaria counterterror raid
04:21
Houthi attacks wound 73 in Saudi Arabia
04:01
CENTCOM: 94 vessels redirected under Iran blockade
03:45
Mladenov: Two-state solution risks becoming ‘practically impossible’
03:25
Ben-Gvir urges Netanyahu to sanction Britain over Falklands ‘occupation’
03:20
Israeli envoy praises Mladenov’s Gaza-plan outlook at Abu Dhabi forum
03:10
UK minister confirms coming ban on Judea and Samaria goods
02:56
Rep. Randy Fine warns UK firms over possible Judea and Samaria trade ban
02:25
Grossi: IAEA access would have ‘positive repercussions’ for Iran
02:05
Smotrich calls for expulsion of British ambassador over potential sanctions
01:58
IDF eliminates terrorist in Lebanon’s Beaufort area
01:34
IDF kills Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza strikes
01:19
PA spokesman admits pay-for-slay never stopped
00:07
Report: Russian-Israeli historian charged with espionage
14:09
Danon: Netanyahu to address UN General Assembly on Sept. 24
13:08
Herzog to visit Cyprus for talks with counterpart
13:06
Hamas Nukhba company commander eliminated, IDF says
12:07
French FM boasts of boosting ‘Palestinian cause since Oct. 7'
11:06
Israel launches program to expand defense business in Japan
10:05
Israeli spokesman accuses media of lying about Judea, Samaria violence
09:34
Israel, Germany explore turning Volkswagen plant into defense hub
09:04
Average salary in Israel rose 7.7% in June 2026, CBS reports
08:50
Kosovo signs agreement to join Gaza stabilization force
08:33
Huckabee decries international indifference to Samaria terror stabbing
08:13
Israeli security forces drill Oct. 7-style scenario in Eilat, Arava
07:51
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon
07:36
Palestinian killed after clash with IDF troops in Samaria
07:13
Germany challenges ICJ jurisdiction in Gaza ‘genocide’ case
06:56
IDF to review vulnerabilities after surprise drill
06:31
Yossi Dagan calls for ‘full cordon’ of Palestinian towns near Samaria stabbing attack
More Updates
JNS TV
US President Donald Trump addresses reporters after the G-7 summit in France. June 16, 2026. Screengrab from official White House channel. Credit: The White House.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Trump warns his biggest attack on Iran is still to come
September 8, 2026 06:12 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Richard Kemp
Opinion
Political warfare against Israel, led by Russia and China
Richard Kemp
Israel Ellis. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A personal encounter with antisemitism
Israel Ellis