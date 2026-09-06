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News   Israel News

IDF launches surprise country-wide drill

Military commanders mobilized reserve units and tested sudden war plans ahead of the High Holidays.

JNS Staff
Members of Katzrin’s emergency response squad train with Israeli soldiers during a joint military exercise by the IDF’s 210th Golan Division in Katzrin, Golan Heights, Sept. 2, 2026. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Members of Katzrin’s emergency response squad train with Israeli soldiers during a joint military exercise by the IDF’s 210th Golan Division in Katzrin, Golan Heights, Sept. 2, 2026. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
(Sept. 6, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces launched an unannounced nationwide readiness drill early on Sunday morning to test its preparedness for a sudden, large-scale multi-front conflict ahead of the upcoming High Holidays, according to an army statement.

Under the direction of the IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the General Staff surprise exercise—dubbed “Breaking Dawn 2.0"—evaluates the military headquarters, command decision-making and rapid deployment capabilities across multiple operational sectors.

As part of the drill, senior commanders throughout regional commands, branches and directorates were summoned, while standby forces mobilized and reserve readiness underwent review. Zamir observed operations from the both the military’s underground Supreme Command Post and positions in the field.

The IDF noted that the public may observe increased movement of ground security forces and aircraft nationwide during the drill, emphasizing that the maneuvers do not stem from an active security emergency.

Conducted under the Operations Directorate’s scheduled training program, the exercise tests updated operational plans and incorporates tactical lessons learned from combat across various fronts following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre.

IDF Comptroller officers in both active-duty and reserve service are actively inspecting units and headquarters throughout the country to review compliance and operational readiness.

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