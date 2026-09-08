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Columbia’s new president moves to reopen Manhattan campus after 2024 anti-Israel protests

“Reopening our gates responsibly will require us to learn from our recent experience,” Jennifer Mnookin wrote.

Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Jennifer Mnookin, president of Columbia University. Photo taken May 15, 2022. Credit: Max S. Gerber/UW-Madison, via Wikimedia Commons.
(Sept. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Jennifer Mnookin, the new president of Columbia University, is taking steps to gradually reopen the university’s Morningside campus in upper Manhattan, which has operated under heightened access restrictions since a wave of anti-Israel protests in 2024.

“While safety and security of our community are of the utmost importance, they are also not our only considerations,” she wrote on Monday.

Mnookin added that she has heard from students, faculty, staff, alumni and neighbors who are frustrated by closed gates and restrictions that make the campus feel less connected to New York City. She also acknowledged concerns from those who believe the restrictions have provided greater safety and stability.

“Reopening our gates responsibly will require us to learn from our recent experience, assess risks, listen to different perspectives, and be willing to adjust as circumstances change,” she wrote.

Mnookin, who became Columbia’s 21st president on July 1, is the university’s first Jewish president. She previously served as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Her announcement comes more than two years after Columbia became the epicenter of a nationwide wave of campus protests over Israel’s war against Hamas following the terrorist group’s attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

On April 17, 2024, Columbia students established a “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” on the Morningside campus. Protesters demanded, among other things, that the university divest from companies connected to Israel. The Columbia University Apartheid Divest coalition, which included chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace, led the protests.

The following day, then-Columbia president Minouche Shafik authorized the New York City Police Department to clear the encampment. Police arrested more than 100 protesters, including 108 Columbia students and legal observers, according to the Columbia Law School Human Rights Institute.

The protests spread to universities across the United States, with students establishing encampments and demanding that their schools divest from Israel or companies they said supported Israel.

At Columbia, protesters occupied Hamilton Hall on April 30 after Shafik rejected demands to divest from Israel. Protesters renamed the building “Hind’s Hall” after Hind Rajab, a Palestinian child who was killed in Gaza along with members of her family. The NYPD entered the building that night and arrested more than 100 people as it cleared the occupied campus building.

The protests and allegations of antisemitic harassment also drew federal scrutiny. In March 2025, the Trump administration canceled approximately $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia, citing what federal agencies described as the university’s failure to protect Jewish students from persistent harassment.

Mnookin has personal experience dealing with campus encampments. While chancellor of UW-Madison, she authorized police to clear an encampment on the university’s Library Mall on May 1, 2024. UW police, assisted by local and state law enforcement, arrested 34 people during the operation. Most were released, while four were booked into the Dane County Jail. The encampment was later re-established before the university reached an agreement with Students for Justice in Palestine to end it on May 10.

At Columbia, Mnookin has appointed Shih-Fu Chang, dean of the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science, and Geraldine Downey, a psychology professor, to co-chair a Campus Access Advisory Committee. The committee will include students, faculty, staff and members of the surrounding Morningside Heights community and will advise the administration on further changes to campus access.

The university is also immediately expanding guest access. Beginning Tuesday, Columbia faculty can register up to 24 same-day guests, while students and staff can register up to five, up from two. Children under 12 accompanied by someone with campus access will no longer need a separate QR code.

Beginning Oct. 1, Columbia will also establish a temporary access-services kiosk at the 116th Street and Broadway entrance to help students, faculty, alumni, visitors and others navigate campus access requirements.

Mnookin said the measures are intended as a first step toward a more open campus while maintaining security.

“Together, we can develop an approach to campus access that protects our community and the continuity of our academic work while also moving us back toward a campus that is more open and welcoming,” she wrote.

Campus Antisemitism Education Anti-Israel Bias
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen is the New York correspondent for JNS.org. She is an award-winning journalist, who has written about Jewish issues for The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and New York magazine, as well as many Jewish publications. She is also author of Celebrating Your New Jewish Daughter: Creating Jewish Ways to Welcome Baby Girls into the Covenant.
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