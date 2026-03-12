Israel urges Canada to act after three synagogues hit by gunfire

Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister of Diaspora affairs and combating antisemitism, has urged the Canadian government to take decisive action to protect Jewish communities after three synagogues in the Toronto area were struck by gunfire within a week.

In a letter sent on March 10 to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Chikli warned that the incidents represent a serious escalation of antisemitic violence and called on Ottawa to strengthen protections for Jewish institutions.

“Reports that three separate synagogues were struck by gunfire within a single week are alarming and cannot be treated as isolated incidents,” Chikli wrote. “These acts represent a serious escalation in threats directed toward Jewish communities and their places of worship.

“We call on the Government of Canada to stand by its commitment and act with the necessary determination to protect its Jewish citizens,” Chikli added.

The letter follows a series of shootings targeting synagogues in the Greater Toronto Area: Temple Emanu-El in North York on March 2; Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto in Thornhill on March 7; and Shaarei Shomayim in North York later the same day.

Police said the incidents are being investigated by firearms and hate-crime units, while patrols around Jewish schools, synagogues and community institutions have been increased across the region.

In the March 2 incident, shots were fired at Temple Emanu-El shortly before 11 p.m. Police responding to reports of gunfire found shell casings and damage to the synagogue entrance. No injuries were reported.

Shortly before midnight on March 7, suspects in a dark sedan opened fire at Beth Avraham Yoseph in Thornhill, leaving bullet holes near the entrance. Approximately 20 minutes later, gunfire was reported at Shaarei Shomayim in North York, about 6.5 miles away. Investigators found several bullet holes in the synagogue’s front door. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Authorities are examining whether the two March 7 shootings are connected.

According to official Canadian statistics and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), Jewish Canadians are the most targeted religious group in the country for police-reported hate crimes.

25 times more likely to be victim of hate crime

In 2024, police recorded 920 hate-motivated incidents against Jews—the highest number for any religious community, despite Jewish Canadians representing roughly 1% of the population. A Jewish Canadian is about 25 times more likely to be the victim of a hate crime than the average Canadian, according to the data cited by Chikli.

“These figures underscore the disproportionate impact of antisemitism in Canada,” the minister wrote.

Chikli also referenced December’s deadly attack at Bondi Beach in Australia.

“When threats against Jewish communities intensify, early and decisive action is essential to prevent further escalation and to safeguard the values of open and democratic societies,” he wrote.

The letter follows a broader pattern of antisemitic incidents reported in the Toronto area in recent months, including vandalism at synagogues, removal of mezuzahs from apartments housing elderly Jewish residents and violent disruptions of pro-Israel student events.

In one case, authorities arrested three men in the Greater Toronto Area on suspicion of terrorism-related offenses and hate crimes targeting Jewish community members. Police said weapons and extremist materials were seized during the investigation.

“The escalating threats require addressing extremist incitement originating from well-known ideological sources, including foreign and religious networks,” Chikli wrote. “Canada has always stood by Israel as a friend, ally and partner in the fight against antisemitism. We now call on the Government of Canada to demonstrate that same commitment by taking decisive steps to protect its Jewish citizens.”

Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Ministry said it will continue working with international partners to combat antisemitism and support Jewish communities worldwide.