EasyJet nixes Israel flights for the next year

British low-cost airline EasyJet said on Tuesday that it is extending its suspension of service to Tel Aviv through next summer.

The decision by Europe’s second-largest budget airline comes as major international carriers are increasingly resuming flights to Israel following the war with Iran, but mirrors a similar move by its low-cost top competitor Ryanair.

“We have taken the decision not to operate to and from Tel Aviv next summer as part of our continuous review of our flying program,” according to a statement from EasyJet. “As we are not on sale for the period, no customers’ bookings are directly impacted. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation,” the statement added.

In contrast, Europe’s third-largest budget carrier, the Budapest-based Wizz Air, resumed service to Tel Aviv in May and is in negotiations to set up a hub in Israel.

The plan, which is strongly opposed by Israeli airlines, would enable the company to operate as many as 30 daily flights from Tel Aviv to destinations across Europe, bringing airfares down.