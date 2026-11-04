‘Enter the military as Haredi Jews and leave as Haredi Jews,’ IDF chief pledges

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir pledged on Tuesday that Haredi soldiers would be able to maintain their religious identity throughout their military service.

Zamir spoke to students at a Haredi hesder yeshiva in Gan Yavne. Hesder programs combine yeshiva study with army service.

“Our goal is for you to enter the military as Haredi Jews and leave as Haredi Jews,” he said. “This is not merely a statement, but a commitment by the military and by me personally.”

Zamir stressed the need to expand military recruitment following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks while accommodating Haredi soldiers’ religious practices. “You demonstrate that it is possible to preserve your identity, share the burden, and take part in defending the State of Israel and Israeli civilians,” he said, adding that the military must train commanders to respect Haredi troops’ beliefs and way of life.