IDF finds Hezbollah weapons, explosive drones in home in Southern Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces troops found weapons in a civilian home and a children’s room bearing symbols associated with Hezbollah during operations in Southern Lebanon, the military said on Sunday.

Troops of the 769th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, made the discovery while operating in the security zone near the Southern Lebanese village of Khiam, where the military said forces were dismantling Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure.

The IDF released footage showing the children’s room, which contained Hezbollah imagery.

During searches in the area, troops also located and dismantled a storage facility for explosive drones, according to the military.

Additional weapons found during the operation included rockets, Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition, helmets, military vests and explosive drones.

The discoveries come as Israeli forces continue operations against Hezbollah infrastructure in the security zone along the border.

In recent weeks, troops from the 300th, 769th and 4th brigades, as well as forces from the School for Infantry Corps Professions and Squad Commanders, have operated in the areas of Khiam, Tir Harfa, Mays al-Jabal and Majdal Zoun.

The IDF said on Oct. 20 that its forces had destroyed more than 540 terrorist infrastructure sites in the security zone and located more than 150 weapons.

The weapons included rockets, rocket launchers, RPGs, anti-tank missiles, long-range anti-tank missiles, explosive devices, grenades, Kalashnikov rifles, pistols and artillery firing positions.

Khiam, located several miles from Israel’s northern border, has repeatedly been the focus of IDF operations against Hezbollah infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Israeli naval commandos uncovered hundreds of weapons inside a school in the Khiam area, according to the military. The cache included anti-tank rockets, mortar shells, grenades, launchers, firearms, explosive devices and detonation mechanisms.

The IDF has accused Hezbollah of systematically embedding its military infrastructure in civilian areas in Southern Lebanon.

“The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians or IDF troops,” the military said on Sunday.

It added that Israeli forces would “continue to operate to remove threats” while remaining committed to the ceasefire agreement.