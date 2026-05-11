World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary at event in Geneva
Leaders and diplomats meet in Switzerland as WJC warns of rising antisemitism and honors family of Ran Gvili with resilience award.
The World Jewish Congress marked its 90th anniversary on Sunday with a gathering of Jewish leaders and international officials in Geneva, where the organization was founded in 1936.
The gala, hosted by the WJC and the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG), brought together WJC board members, Jewish community representatives from around the world, diplomats and government officials focused on combating antisemitism.
Swiss President Guy Parmelin addressed the opening gala, welcoming the WJC’s return to the city in southwestern Switzerland and highlighting his country’s historic role as a center of diplomacy and international cooperation.
Parmelin was introduced by WJC vice president and SIG president Ralph Friedländer.
WJC president Ronald Lauder warned of rising antisemitism and extremism, saying the group’s mission remains as urgent as at its establishment.
“Ninety years after the founding of the World Jewish Congress in this city, Jewish communities once again find themselves confronting rising hatred, extremism and profound uncertainty,” Lauder said. “The responsibility of this organization—to unite, defend and advocate for the Jewish people on the international stage—remains as vital today as it was in 1936.”
Lauder, Chella Safra—who opened her first gathering as chair of the WJC Governing Board—and WJC Israel Region president Sylvan Adams also presented the Israel Resilience Award to the family of Ran Gvili, the last hostage in Gaza after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, whose body was recovered and returned to Israel on Jan. 26, 2026.
Meetings are scheduled to continue throughout the week, with sessions of the WJC Governing Board and the WJC’s Special Envoys and Coordinators Combating Antisemitism (SECCA) Network.