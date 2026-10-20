FM Sa’ar meets Huckabee amid growing Mideast tensions

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met on Tuesday morning with U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee to discuss the latest developments in the region.

Sa’ar said on X he was “pleased” to meet with the American diplomat and thanked him for his friendship and “unwavering support for Israel.”

I was pleased to meet this morning with US Ambassador to Israel @GovMikeHuckabee.



We discussed the latest developments in the region and the strong strategic partnership between Israel and the United States.



Thank you, Mike, for your friendship and unwavering support for… pic.twitter.com/zFiWeVLzOJ — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) October 20, 2026

On Sunday, U.S. diplomatic missions in 12 Middle Eastern countries issued security alerts, urging Americans to “exercise heightened vigilance” over threats from Iran and its proxies and the risk of escalating Houthi attacks. The alerts were issued for Israel, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.