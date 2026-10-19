Hadassah expands internationally with medical center in Cyprus

Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center inaugurated a medical facility in Limassol, Cyprus, on Oct. 15, expanding its international presence. The center, financed by Cypriot investors, offers diagnostic services, specialist consultations, rehabilitation and preventive medicine.

Hadassah said it invested no money in the Hadassah Medical Centre Limassol project and will contribute medical expertise, professional consulting and clinical guidance. The hospital said the initiative would also help improve the Jewish state’s international image.

However, Israel’s Health and Finance ministries said they had not been informed of the project in advance, according to an investigation published on Monday by Calcalist. Both ministries called for an examination of its impact on Hadassah’s finances, staffing and healthcare services in Israel.