More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Hamas names Khalil al-Hayya leader in Gaza, keeps leadership largely unchanged ahead of top vote

Khaled Mashaal was re-elected as leader abroad, while Zaher Jabarin was named to head terror operations in Judea and Samaria.

May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya delivers a speech during Friday prayers in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, June 12, 2015. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya delivers a speech during Friday prayers in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, June 12, 2015. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
( May 4, 2026 / JNS )

Khalil al-Hayya has been elected Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar newspaper reported on Monday, in an internal vote that left the terror group’s leadership structure largely unchanged ahead of an upcoming election for its top political post.

Khaled Mashaal was re-elected as Hamas’s leader abroad, while Zaher Jabarin was formally named to head the terror group’s operations in Judea and Samaria after succeeding Saleh al-Arouri following his assassination in January 2024.

The elections are a prelude to a vote for the leadership of Hamas’s political bureau, in which al-Hayya and Mashaal are expected to compete, likely within the next two weeks, according to Al-Akhbar.

Sources cited by the newspaper, which is affiliated with Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah, said Hamas plans to appoint another senior figure from Gaza to replace al-Hayya if he is elected to the top post.

A U.S.-brokered ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, ended the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan civilians invaded Israel’s northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023, slaughtering 1,200 people, wounding thousands and taking 251 hostages.

All three of Hamas’s top leaders—Sinwar in Gaza, Ismail Haniyeh abroad and al-Arouri in Judea and Samaria—were eliminated by Israel’s security forces within roughly a year after the Oct. 7 massacre.

Before Oct. 7, al-Hayya served as deputy to Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar. He has maintained close ties with Tehran and was among the top Hamas officials who met with Iran’s now-slain supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Al-Hayya left the Gaza Strip before the Oct. 7 onslaught and has since mostly been based in Qatar, though he has also made visits to Turkey, Egypt, Lebanon and Syria. He has since headed Hamas’s negotiating team in ceasefire talks with the United States.

Tony Blair, a founding member of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, told the U.N Security Council last week that the organization had made “substantial progress” in implementing Washington’s peace plan for Gaza.

Blair pointed at the formation of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) and the International Stabilization Force (ISF), which he said recently completed its “pre-deployment assessment mission,” as key milestones in implementing Trump’s 20-point peace plan that ended the fighting.

“The critical demilitarization talks with Hamas are continuing, led with immense effort by the mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey together with High Representative [for Gaza Nickolay] Mladenov and representatives of the Board of Peace,” according to the former British prime minister.

Senior Hamas leaders like Mashaal and Musa Abu Marzouk have rejected key parts of Washington’s peace plan in recent months, including disarmament, despite having agreed to the proposal in October.

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s “military wing,” last month denounced calls for its disarmament under the ceasefire plan as “extremely dangerous.”

Gaza Strip
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during a nightly operation in Southern Lebanon, May 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Hezbollah fires anti-tank missile at IDF soldiers in Southern Lebanon
No IDF injuries were reported in the attack.
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
The amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans sails in the Arabian Sea during the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports on April 28, 2026. Over the past 20 days, U.S. forces have redirected 48 vessels to enforce the blockade, according to U.S. Central Command. Source: @CENTCOM/X.
World News
US: Project Freedom to clear ships from Hormuz
Trump says U.S. will guide neutral ships out of Strait of Hormuz in humanitarian move, warns any interference will be met with force.
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
The Israel Defense Forces' 96th "Gilead" Division on the border with Jordan, June 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israeli security forces uncover arms-smuggling network on Jordan border
Some of the weapons—including rifles and ammunition—were sold to a Palestinian in Judea and Samaria, “and from there were distributed by him.”
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
A pro-Palestinian protestor waves a Palestinian flag during a May Day Workers Unite! march in Los Angeles, California, on May 1, 2025. Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Israeli Consulate condemns flag burning at Los Angeles protest
The mission denounced the destruction of an Israeli flag at a May Day demonstration and urged officials to condemn the act and pursue legal action.
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli troops from the 205th Brigade operate in the northern Gaza Strip in this undated handout photo released by the military on May 3, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF: Eight Gaza tunnels destroyed, dozens of terrorists killed
Israeli troops completed a two-month operation in northern Gaza.
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Hezbollah weaponry discovered by Israel Defense Forces ground troops in Southern Lebanon, April 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
WATCH: Israeli Foreign Ministry refutes Hezbollah lies again
In video “round two,” the ministry highlights that urging civilians to evacuate combat zones is compatible with international law.
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
A Chinese rocket takes off with the Venezuelan earth observation satellite Miranda from the remote Gobi desert in Jiuquan, northwest China's Gansu province on Sept. 29, 2012. Credit: AFP/Getty Images.
JNS TV / True East
How rare earth minerals are reshaping global power and warfare
May. 3, 2026
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: GLOBAL FOCUS
London stabbings shine light on Hamas’s success
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
The Palestinian laundromat
Melanie Phillips