More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Hamas using Gaza’s Nasser Hospital to interrogate, torture Palestinians

Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
A delegation headed by the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, visits Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on Jan. 14, 2025. Photo by Majdi Fathi/TPS-IL.
(Aug. 21, 2026 / Pesach Benson-TPS-IL)

Hamas is using Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, the southern Gaza Strip, to conduct security interrogations and torture as the terrorist organization seeks to maintain control over Gaza’s population, Israeli authorities said on Thursday.

According to information released by the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Hamas’s internal security and military intelligence services are conducting interrogations on the second floor of the hospital’s outpatient clinic.

The statement said Hamas is exploiting the hospital “as a center of power regardless of its medical function, for the purpose of interrogations, torture and extortion.”

Nasser Hospital remains “a central military facility for the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip,” with Hamas operatives, including masked members, maintaining a presence in various parts of the complex, the agencies said.

Hamas’s presence exposes patients and medical staff to its activities, creating fear and interfering with the hospital’s civilian functions, they added.

According to the statement, another building currently used for interrogations had previously housed hospital offices, a cafeteria and later a house of prayer.

The Israeli agencies have previously cited Hamas “military” activity at the hospital compound. In May 2025, Israel struck terrorists in a command-and-control center located inside the hospital compound. Ismail Barhoum, a member of the Hamas politburo and the terrorist group’s financial chief, was killed in a separate strike on the compound that year.

Eighty-five percent of Gaza’s hospitals have been used by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad for terrorism, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

As reported by The Press Service of Israel in 2023, Hamas made extensive use of the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the Strip’s largest medical center. Hamas fired rockets from its compound, hid hostages inside the hospital, tortured collaborators and dug tunnel shafts.

Other Palestinians told Israeli interrogators Hamas deeply embedded itself in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society to use hospitals and clinics as a base for attacks.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security Terrorism
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
EXPLORE JNS
A group of American travel agents on a visit to Israel on August 17, 2026. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Tourism.
Israel News
American travel agents visit Israel in push for postwar tourism
The trip comes as tourism from the United States began to pick up this summer, just ahead of next month’s resumption of direct flights to Tel Aviv by two major U.S. airlines.
August 21, 2026 01:18 AM
Etgar Lefkovits
Danny Danon, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, in the Qatari Lounge in New York City, Aug. 19, 2026. Photo by Rikki Zagelbaum.
World News
As High Holidays approach, Israeli envoy to United Nations in New York City optimistic in dark times
“If you are not here, you allow the enemies to take over,” Danny Danon told JNS, of why the Jewish state must be present at the United Nations. “If I do not come to the room, they will continue to promote hate.”
August 20, 2026 02:35 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
A hospital corridor. Credit: Sandy Torchon/Pexels.
U.S. News
‘Tsunami of hate’ against Jews in medicine and hospitals, researchers say
“We decided that it was time for a rigorous narrative review of what we called anatomy of antisemitism in the health professions, not just medicine but across-the-board,” one of the authors of a new paper told JNS.
Aug. 19, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Netanyahu Milei
World News
Argentinian judge who called Jews ‘rats and vipers’ dismissed
The decision was the first time in the country’s history that a judge has been removed from office over anti-Jewish hate speech.
Aug. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
04:02
IDF kills Hamas terrorist who held hostages in Gaza
03:33
IDF completes transfer of ‘Magic Touch’ Squadron to Ramat David
03:20
Smotrich ‘not impressed’ by UK criticism of E1 settlement plan
02:26
US forces redirect 67 vessels as Iran blockade continues
02:23
Second Gidon refueling aircraft lands in Israel
02:00
Trump: ‘Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon—and they won’t’
01:32
IDF thwarts stabbing attack in Jenin, kills knife-wielding terrorist
15:29
Progressive LA councilwoman running for mayor to hire firm that worked with Mamdani, Platner
15:08
U.S. approves potential $4.5 billion sale of refueling planes to Qatar
14:47
FBI arrests woman for allegedly planning ISIS style bombing on NY state Capitol
09:26
Religion reporter memorializes late Stan Adelstein, ‘arguably South Dakota’s best known Jewish person’
09:04
Hawaii man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Michigan governor
09:00
IDF says troops briefly detained two suspects in southern Syria
08:53
Hapoel Beersheva wins first leg of UEFA Champions League playoff
08:39
IDF, Shin Bet: Hamas using Nasser Hospital for interrogations, torture
08:33
Former hostage Eliya Cohen marries Nova massacre survivor Ziv Abud
08:09
Funding dispute threatens to shutter Hebron’s Tomb of the Patriarchs
08:03
Israeli FM hosts Honduran defense, security ministers
07:28
Jerusalem light rail line linking Jaffa Road, Malha set to open
07:10
Ben-Gvir hits back at UK criticism of E1 tender
07:08
IDF brigades drill multi-front attack scenarios in Judea and Samaria
06:45
Major disruptions hit Ben-Gurion Airport on peak travel day
06:29
Akunis backs US court ruling on Israeli flag, Jewish identity
06:11
Hadash, Ta’al and Balad agree to joint Knesset run
05:54
IDF: Slain terrorists used Gaza police station to plan attacks
05:33
Huckabee reveals US plan for ‘deconfliction cell’ to ease Israel-Turkey tensions
05:12
Iranian FM dismisses Trump’s ‘Economic D-Day’ threat
04:46
PMO: International force not cleared to enter Gaza
04:40
Israeli FM rejects Britain’s E1 criticism, accuses London of hypocrisy
04:25
Trump says Strait of Hormuz open, Iran blockade ‘extremely effective’
04:11
Hochul warns of Holocaust restitution scam targeting survivors
03:53
Iranian lawmaker urges NPT withdrawal over Trump economic campaign
03:36
Israel, Colombia to waive visa requirements
03:24
Hamas has yet to yield a single weapon, Huckabee says
03:10
CENTCOM: 65 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
02:48
KKL-JNF announces major investment plan for southern Israel
02:47
Syria acknowledges Turkish officers visited airbase targeted by Israel
02:30
Huckabee: Trump ‘not bluffing’ on threat of force against Iran
02:19
US commits $206 million to Gaza stabilization force
02:02
Israeli defense minister warns Erdoğan over Syria
01:54
Netanyahu: Turkey message ‘better understood’ after Syria strikes
01:52
IDF confirms identities of Hamas terrorists slain in Gaza’s Al-Shati area
01:31
Huckabee rejects Gaza genocide accusations, cites Israeli aid figures
01:08
Yemeni gov’t warns Houthis plan to seize Red Sea strait
00:45
Journalist Max Blumenthal sues Homeland Security over phone seizure
19:20
Trump targets Iran with ‘economic D-Day’
15:48
Judge dismisses lawsuit by former Columbia anti-Israel encampment leader
14:45
Conservative rabbis group says its public policy panel now called Tzedek Center
14:36
Poll amplified by Los Angeles mayor as evidence of her momentum was ‘short term social experiment,’ pollster admits
13:34
Gesher Community Care, AEPi launch national study examining impact of antisemitism, student mental health
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Iranian commander offers cash reward for killing or capturing Americans
August 20, 2026 10:40 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
James Sinkinson. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
How American Jews can cope with the Democratic Party’s betrayal
James Sinkinson
Morton A. Klein. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
AIPAC promotes left-wing issues … and gets attacked by the left
Morton A. Klein