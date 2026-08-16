More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

The search that gripped—and duped—a nation

Mali and Liel Yahalomi decided to ditch their lives in Israel. But why did they have to engage the whole concerned country in their deception?

Ruthie Blum
Mali and Liel Yahalomi after being located in Argentina. Photo: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Mali and Liel Yahalomi after being located in Argentina. Photo: Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.
(Aug. 16, 2026 / JNS)

When Israel Police representative in Latin America Walter Alejandro Kogan boarded a bus in Argentina and approached Mali Yahalomi, 50, and her daughter Liel, 23, he didn’t demand to know why they’d caused an international search operation.

Nor did he lecture them about the resources that had been expended trying to locate them. Instead, he introduced himself and told them, politely, that everyone had been very worried about them.

Some of us would’ve been less delicate, to put it mildly.

For a full week, Israeli and foreign authorities had been trying to determine what had happened to the two women after they disappeared in Europe while supposedly on vacation. Their families had been frantic. Their employers had been left wondering what had happened. And all Israelis initially feared that the duo had fallen victim to a terrorist attack, abduction or other forms of foul play.

Each scenario, given the current climate, with jihadists and fellow-traveler antisemites acting out their hatred on a daily basis, appeared to be plausible. As it turned out, however, none of the above applied.

Mali and Liel were neither missing nor endangered. They’d apparently decided to leave their lives behind—for reasons about which speculation is rampant—and had gone to considerable lengths to make sure that nobody knew where they were. Including Mali’s siblings, former husband and son.

The saga began on Friday, Aug. 7, when the mother and daughter from the Modi’in area were in Vienna after traveling from Tel Aviv to Prague. They’d remained in contact with relatives, even sending a smiling selfie, but communication subsequently ceased.

Because the two are Orthodox Jews who observe Shabbat, their family didn’t expect to hear from them until Saturday night. But when they couldn’t be reached after that, panic set in, particularly when they never boarded their scheduled return flight to Israel.

The investigation therefore expanded rapidly. The Israeli embassy in Vienna issued an appeal for information, while Austrian police and Israeli counterparts began working together to trace the women’s movements. The Israel Police’s Lahav 433 and Intelligence Division became involved, operating at home and abroad in cooperation with Europol and other foreign law-enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, the women’s behavior provided an increasingly unusual set of clues. Among these was the fact that they checked out of their lodgings, with their luggage in tow, on Shabbat.

The significance of this was that it was out of character for them, and deviations from someone’s conduct and long-established routine are always relevant to investigations of this sort.

But this was only one of the anomalies of the case.

According to reports published after the women were located, they’d apparently been planning their “escape” for about a month. Police allegedly found evidence that they’d consulted Google’s Gemini chatbot about how to pull off the maneuver without being traced; how to purchase an unidentifiable phone; and how to disable applications from devices that could detect their whereabouts.

More disturbing was their use of material designed to mislead their nearest and dearest. For example, they sent out a video they’d recorded in Vienna after leaving, to create the false impression that they were still there. That’s when they got rid of their original phones and continued moving.

As it became clear to police that the women had acted voluntarily, the department obtained a gag order on the inquiry, so as not to tip them off and cause them to change their plotted course. They remained the focus of the probe until found safe and sound on Aug. 14 on a bus in Buenos Aires.

Israel Police spokesman Aryeh Doron said of the encounter that it was “emotional,” with the women hugging Kogan. He deserved the embrace, but they certainly didn’t.

Still, because they weren’t under suspicion of having committed a criminal offense, they were questioned and released. That in itself is a bit odd.

Mali and Liel had every right to abandon loved ones and seek a fresh start, though doing so isn’t very honorable or empathic. But orchestrating a wild goose chase should have consequences, including legal ones.

At the very minimum, they should reimburse every shekel and euro spent as a result of their scheme. Their family at least had the decency to announce that the money raised through crowdfunding to assist in the hunt (some 260,000 shekels, the equivalent of approximately $88,000) would be returned.

Questions remain, which will or won’t be answered at some stage. What isn’t debatable is that while Mali and Liel Yahalomi are off in pursuit of a fantasy hideout, they ought to be hiding their heads in shame.

Israeli Society Latin America
EXPLORE JNS
Heights Jewish Center Synagogue in University Heights, Ohio. A 23-year-old Cleveland man was arrested on April 17 for making threatening and anti-Semitic phone calls to the Heights Jewish Center Synagogue as well as other Jewish institutions in Ohio. Credit: Ed Wittenberg via Cleveland Jewish News.
U.S. News
SCOOP: Israeli consulate planning on pop-up consular services in Cleveland, diplomatic source tells JNS
The trial stop in the Buckeye State would help those who require consular help but don’t want to or can’t travel to New York.
August 16, 2026 01:16 AM
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz makes an announcement regarding Hezbollah, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Israel News
Katz on Lebanon flare-up: ‘No score in any arena will remain unsettled’
Israeli forces killed a senior commander in Hezbollah’s Badr Unit in Southern Lebanon following the group’s attack on three soldiers within the Security Zone.
August 16, 2026 02:56 AM
JNS Staff
Melissa L. Farris
U.S. News
Justice Department files felony charges against woman accused of vandalizing World War II memorial on National Mall
“Vandalizing the World War II Memorial is an outrageous insult to all who served and Holocaust survivors, as well as all Americans and the values for which our country stands,” Sara J. Bloomfield, director of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, told JNS.
Aug. 14, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Mamdani
U.S. News
‘Reminiscent of what you’d find behind Iron Curtain,’ attorney says of ongoing effort to sue Mamdani admin for records
“We will keep litigating until we get to the truth,” Randy Mastro told JNS, after oral arguments in New York County Supreme Court. “I’m sure the court will hear us when these procedural issues are behind us.”
Aug. 14, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
06:02
Man charged in Saskatoon shul vandalism
05:23
IDF troops fire at Palestinians after being surrounded in Hebron
05:01
Danon: Israeli rescue mission deepens Colombia ties
04:44
Iran’s military: No compromise until US, Israel defeated
04:21
Shin Bet warns of Iranian phishing targeting Israeli journalists
04:01
Israel Police: Motive for Yahalomis’ disappearance still unknown
03:53
Netanyahu, Colombian president hail new chapter in ties
03:36
Rare August rains break records around Jerusalem, trigger flooding
03:16
Netanyahu, Modi hail India-Israel partnership on Asian giant’s Independence Day
02:57
Tens of thousands attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
02:47
Samaria: Bullet found near synagogue, Jewish shepherd assaulted on Shabbat
02:25
CENTCOM chief completes 10-day Mideast trip
02:06
Hamas leader heads to Cairo ahead of Kushner regional visit
01:45
Katz vows to ‘forcefully’ respond after Hezbollah attack wounds three soldiers
01:41
Israeli rescue team deploys in Colombia after quake
01:23
Huckabee: Trump understands Iran spreads ‘disease of jihadism’
01:15
IDF eliminates Hezbollah commander behind drone attacks on soldiers
00:57
NYC synagogue attack a ‘direct result’ of Mamdani’s incitement—Israeli envoy
00:38
Israel: Talks with Beirut more urgent after Lebanon flare-up
13:10
LA Jewish nonprofit ‘relieved’ after judge blocks Trump freeze of $240 million homeless funding
07:22
Katz moves to transfer Judea and Samaria civilian enforcement to police
07:00
Agudath Israel helps drive Orthodox Jewish turnout at primary elections in St. Louis, Detroit, Minneapolis
05:51
Turkish FM threatens Israel after posing next to map erasing Jewish state
05:13
PMO spokesman calls Qusra incident ‘deplorable,’ stresses Israel is ‘state of law’
05:10
IDF confirms killing of Hamas commander who held Israeli hostages
04:47
Israeli traveler, home from Congo, tests negative for Ebola
04:27
New US measures against Iran will bring unprecedented ‘economic isolation,’ Bessent says
03:05
IDF holds drill in Tel Aviv
02:52
IDF dismantles booby-trapped Hezbollah structure in Southern Lebanon
02:15
IDF slays Hamas commander who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
01:46
‘Alliance of Brothers': Israel sends team to earthquake-hit Colombia
01:08
Kushner marks six years since Abraham Accords: ‘Progress was possible’
01:05
Herzog marks Abraham Accords anniversary, calls to expand ‘circle of peace’
14:59
European soccer org to probe Nazi salutes reportedly directed at Israeli soccer fans during elimination match
14:55
Jayapal encourages student groups to host antisemite Hasan Piker after UW nixes official event
14:42
Yemen at highest risk to resume full-scale war since 2022 truce, UN says
14:36
Kushner reportedly to visit Israel next week to discuss Board of Peace deal
14:30
US could lose up to $26 billion in tax revenue due to countries dodging tariffs, White House says
14:21
Two charged in grenade attack at Tel Aviv area restaurant
14:16
UK, France among nations praising Lebanon for abolishing death penalty
13:53
Israelis who took part in five-day siege of Palestinian home in Samaria are ‘terrorists,’ Huckabee says
13:42
Poland thwarted Russian assassination attempt on US citizen in Warsaw, Polish prime minister says
13:41
Houthis take credit for drone attack on Saudi oil refinery
13:40
US State Department says its ending diversity programs in foreign service
13:40
Luigi Mangione expected to plead guilty to murder of healthcare CEO
12:49
‘WSJ’: US sending new aircraft carrier to MidEast to replace USS Abraham Lincoln
12:41
US will keep naval blockade on Iran ‘indefinitely,’ Hegseth says
12:40
US officials say country reportedly lost 25% of reaper drones during Iran war
12:17
Judge dismisses federal antisemitism lawsuit against Harvard
11:03
Israeli envoy to Singapore presents credentials
More Updates
JNS TV
Mamdani protest End Jew Hatred
JNS TV / Think Twice
Understanding Oct. 7 as a ‘collective descent into evil’
August 13, 2026 11:45 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Nassir Hussein Kahin. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Somaliland is Jerusalem’s answer to the Mecca defense pact
Nassir Hussein Kahin
Gregg Mashberg. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Are New York rabbis really ‘beseeching’ Mamdani?
Gregg Mashberg